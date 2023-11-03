What has been the best JackJumpers game at the Silverdome so far?

Ahead of Saturday night's NBL clash against the Brisbane Bullets at Launceston's Silverdome, The Examiner looks back at all four times the Tasmania JackJumpers visited their Northern home.
With a record of one win and three losses at the venue, the JackJumpers face a tough task to turn their fortunes around against an in-form Bullets side that has won their previous three matches, including last Sunday's 90-87 thriller against Tasmania.
Adding to the strength of the Queensland outfit will be returning star Aron Baynes, who served a five-game suspension before helping his side beat the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Thursday night.
The 36-year-old former NBA player, who suited up for San Antonio, Detroit, Boston, Phoenix and Toronto, has been a key part of the Australian Boomers' most successful era.
Sitting at 4-4 the home side are looking to arrest a two-game slide, with a win poised to lift them up into fourth until at least Sunday.
With an average score of 75.6 at the Silverdome, the Northern Ant Army has witnessed some quintessential Scott Roth-style basketball, and following some uncharacteristically free-scoring matches from recent opponents, one can expect defence to be a focus once more.
Right, without further ado, here is the previous matches ranked:
A match known for two things. Antonius Cleveland's celebration antics in front off Roth, and for the locals, Sjer Deans' first minutes as a JackJumper.
But the match itself was rather forgettable for the home side.
After outscoring the Hawks 26-17 in the first quarter, Tasmania failed to get anywhere near their opponents in the next three and were facing an 18-point deficit by the final break.
Josh Adams put up 21 points, but with zero rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, it could hardly be described as multi-dimensional performance.
Ironically it was one of Tasmania's more efficient nights in Launceston when shooting the ball, with a 37 per cent (11-29) hit rate from deep their best effort thus far.
The only win for the home side comes in at third despite the result and the closeness of the contest.
But that - and post-match speculation that something was wrong with the rims - should give you an idea about the quality of this match.
It's probably best that the stats do all the talking.
Tasmania: 23-65 (35 per cent) from the field, including 3-27 (11 per cent) from behind the arc, ouch. MiKyle McIntosh's 21 points saved the side while Jack McVeigh (eight), Josh Magette (four) and Adams (six) all had off nights.
NZ: 20-64 (31 per cent), 5-33 (15 per cent) from three. Peyton Siva led the way that night with a stunning 0-13 performance.
In what will go down as one of the lowest-quality games in the NBL, the fantastic, packed-out crowd created a buzzing atmosphere to help the JackJumpers limp over the line.
The most recent match played on Launceston soil was a solid hit-out with each sides' best strutting their stuff.
Former Brooklyn and Minnesota player Mitch Creek made his quality known to Northern Tasmania, with his aggressive style proving key to the Phoenix's win.
Crashing the boards on 11 occasions, including five on the offensive end, Creek ended with 23 points, 11 of which were free-throws.
Trailing by 14 at half-time, the JackJumpers brought it back to a one-possession game with just over 90 seconds remaining in the third, but were unable to keep up with the visitors.
Milton Doyle (16) and McVeigh (15) led the way for Tasmania, while Rashard Kelly (12) put in a solid display.
While not a win for Tasmania, their second clash with the Breakers at the Silverdome ranks as easily the best contest so far.
In a see-sawing contest, the difference between the two sides was in single-figures for the entire night as the Kiwi outfit stormed home to win 84-76.
In a second match with controversy, a JackJumpers fan was banned from attending future games by the club after a "hand-clapper was thrown towards the Breakers' bench and team huddle in the last quarter".
But the high-quality contest would not suffer, with the likes of Kelly (17), Magette (16) and McVeigh (11) holding their own in a Doyle-less line-up, while Dererk Pardon (19) and Izayah Le'afa (17) helped get the Breakers the important win.
Shooting 4-21 (19 per cent) from deep was ultimately costly for the JackJumpers, with their opponents shooting twice as well at 38 per cent despite having five more attempts.
