Debut match results in historic win for Diggers' Female Boom team

Not many new sporting outfits get to say they won their first match-up but the Diggers' TCL Female Boom cricket team certainly can.
Debuting in the Boom's division two, the Diggers defeated Trevallyn Gold by six wickets on Wednesday night as the season got under way.
Sarah Crawford, who is the club's secretary and was one of four people playing her first-ever game of cricket, said the girls overcame their nerves to get the win.
"Words can't express how exciting and happy we all were - we were all jumping in the air," she said.
"I didn't even think we would win one game. Everyone was on a massive high and it was so amazing - I was gobsmacked.
"It was really good because there was like 50 guys from the club there watching us, it was just a really, really good night."
Trevallyn Gold made 2-85 off their 20 overs, led by Mandy Turner's top-scoring 25 not out, before the Diggers chased the runs down off the penultimate ball.
Megan Duhig (16*) and Rebecca Dobson (15*) led the way with the bat for the winners as Turner also impressed with the ball, taking 2-5 off her one over.
Elsewhere in division two, George Town accounted for Legana by 20 runs at home.
The Saints made 4-122 from their 20 overs as captains Sophie Cooke (28) and Tyeisha Hinds (22) led from the front.
Three Legana batters - Teena James (19), Rebecca Emanuel (17) and Raylene Garwood (13) retired after facing 25 balls but the Durhams still fell marginally short of a win.
George Town's Maddison Holmes finished with remarkable figures of 2-6 off her four overs.
Beauty Point emerged victorious in their regional battle against Beaconsfield by 44 runs.
Batting first, the Tigers made 2-131 as Shannon Colgrave (25), Caroline Courtney and Lauren Tasker (both 19) batted well.
In reply the Swans' batters spent time at the crease, with the top four all facing 20 or more balls but they fell just short of the target with 3-87.
Reigning premiers Trevallyn got their season off to a flying start with an eight-wicket win over Bracknell.
They chased Bracknell's score of 6-79 down in just the 13th over as Alissa Selby's knock of 17 helped them past the total.
Mackenzie Grant (19 off 21) and Alexandra Mattarozzi (6 off 25) were Bracknell's main sources of resistance with the bat as Emma Elliot finished with 2-9 off four and Michelle Allen 2-6 off one.
Longford also proved chasing the runs down was the way to go, defeating ACL by six wickets.
Batting first, the Bluebacks made 5-94 as the Kelly sisters Christina (19 off 25) and Danielle (12 off 25) were their leading batters.
Karli Humphries (2-11 off four) impressed with the ball before sister Emma (17) and Alice Murphy (19) ensured a Longford win.
Bella Summers took 2-18 as ACL's only multiple wicket-taker.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.