Club leader apologises, provides insight into Indigenous jersey process

In a letter to members and fans, Tasmania JackJumpers chief executive officer Christine Finnegan has apologised on behalf of the club for not consulting widely when approving their Indigenous jersey designed by Reuben Oates.
The jersey released last week, and intended to be worn for Saturday night's Silverdome game in Launceston for Indigenous round, was withdrawn on Tuesday.
It will not be available for sale following concerns expressed by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre.
A JackJumpers statement on Tuesday revealed it was a decision made by both the NBL and the club.
Finnegan said she wanted to write the letter to address and further explain the issues around the jersey and ongoing commentary.
"We are young and we are learning however the fact that we failed to consult widely does not align with the values and behaviours we hold ourselves accountable to and for that we apologise," she said.
The CEO provided detail into how the artist was selected and the design was approved.
"In early 2023, the club invited expressions of interest for Aboriginal artists to design the jersey, from which 18 Aboriginal artists applied and Reuben Oates was chosen on artistic merit," she said.
"However, when issues around the final design were raised and we were questioned on our approval process I could not truly say that we consulted a wide range of representatives from the communities we were representing but rather followed an internal process with the artist."
Finnegan said the JackJumpers acknowledged the release of the jersey caused division across the Aboriginal community which was never the club's intention.
The club leader acknowledged Oates in her letter.
"The club stands with and is inclusive of all Tasmanian people, one of which is Rueben Oates," she said.
"Rueben is a fantastic Aboriginal artist and we want to thank him for his work with the club over the past eight months. We will continue to engage with Reuben in the future."
The club is conducting a review of its processes.
"We understand there is (sic) varying views on the decision and the associated issues however we ask that you always remain respectful and humble in your response and continue to stand with us to Defend the Island," Finnegan wrote.
"Rest assured, we are undertaking a full review of our processes, and we will be listening to community feedback and working with key stakeholder groups as part of this review.
"If you do wish to provide meaningful remarks to inform our review and ongoing processes, we ask that you email enquiries@jackjumpers.com.au and outline your comments."
The CEO said there would be a live Welcome to Country and a performance by Tasmanian Aboriginal artist Denni at half-time on Saturday night.
The JackJumpers take on Brisbane Bullets at 5.30pm at the Silverdome.
