Woman lashed out when complainant began filming her on an iPhone

A dairy farm manager smashed a young person's $1400 phone and punched her when a relationship dispute boiled over.
Ebony Bannister, 38, of Deloraine pleaded guilty to a count of assault and one of injuring property on March 2, 2023.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said the complainant called at Ms Bannister's home to pick up an item shortly after a relationship with Ms Bannister's son had ended.
When a verbal altercation broke out the younger woman drove away and then pulled up beside the road.
Bannister stopped behind her and approached yelling aggressively.
The young woman began filming Bannister on her mobile phone prompting her to reach in and grab the phone through the open driver window and then threw it across the road causing it to smash.
Shortly after she punched the complainant through the open window.
Magistrate Evan Hughes made a $1400 compensation order for the iPhone.
Defence lawyer Tim North said Bannister's family had been harassed by the complainant on social media.
He said when Bannister pulled up behind the complainant's car she merely intended to tell her to stay away but had lashed out when she began filming.
He said the action was out of character and related to ongoing stress from family violence and ongoing Family Court proceedings.
"She acknowledges her reaction was out of proportion," Mr North said.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said it was aggravating that the complainant was Bannister's junior by many years.
"Force is never a good way to resolve disputes," he said.
He said he took into account positive references by Bannister's employers and accepted she was of good character.
He said it was an appropriate case for a adjournment of proceedings on the conditions that she gave an undertaking to be of good behaviour for 18 months.
No conviction was recorded
