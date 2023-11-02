Council reaches compromise on Longford main street after tractor protest

One year after farmers staged a tractor protest about changes to Longford's main street, Northern Midlands Council has updated its proposal saying that it has reached a compromise with different groups who criticised the original plans.
In 2022, the changes to Wellington Street in Longford came under fire from farmers and truck drivers who staged a tractor protest through the town.
There were concerns that large agricultural equipment would not be able to pass through the upgraded street.
The design also drew criticism from cyclists who believed protrusions in the design were dangerous.
At the time Northern Midlands Mayor Mary Knowles said the criticism of the streetscape upgrade was "unwarranted and misinformed".
After concerns the street upgrade would interfere with the movement of farm machinery and trucks, the council had made some significant changes to the original proposal from last year, she said.
"Following discussions between Council officers and the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association in February and with the Bicycle advisory Committee and the Longford District Committee, we believe that these changes represent a fair compromise that will benefit all road users in this important heritage streetscape," Cr Knowles said.
"There is machinery that is four metres wide that uses this road, where do you fit that sort of thing? It's already narrow," he said.
The mayor said the proposal does not decrease the 3.5 metre wide carriageway any less than the current street trees.
She said the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) governed all vehicle widths and loads greater than 2.5 metres with permits, signage and escorts required for greater widths.
"While agricultural equipment is exempt from permits under the NHVR they are still required to have the appropriate safety measures in place when greater than 3.5 metre width or 12.5 metres in length."
The Mayor said the Department of State Growth had endorsed and given consent to the streetscape design included in the planning application.
The proposal includes bicycle lanes connecting to future shared paths that will be identified in the Council's shared pathways strategy once completed, Cr Knowles said.
The changes include:
The Mayor said the proposed upgrade of the street was the result of extensive public consultation including two public forums in 2016 and 2017.
"The resultant Longford Urban Design Strategy is a direct response to the main concern raised by the community at the forums which was increasing traffic through the town and the associated safety risks for people crossing the main street," she said.
"This Urban Design Strategy consolidates all of these and brings forth all the actions that the majority of the community wanted," Mayor Knowles said.
The closing date for representations to the planning application is Friday 3 November 2023.
The changes will be considered by Northern Midlands Council at its next meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.