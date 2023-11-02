The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council reaches compromise on Longford main street after tractor protest

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
November 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One year after farmers staged a tractor protest about changes to Longford's main street, Northern Midlands Council has updated its proposal saying that it has reached a compromise with different groups who criticised the original plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.