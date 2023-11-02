The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Hero to zero factor', high-visibility police patrols discussed at council

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 3 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CBD safety remains a priority for Launceston's police officers despite an increase in the number of serious offences committed by youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.