'Hero to zero factor', high-visibility police patrols discussed at council

CBD safety remains a priority for Launceston's police officers despite an increase in the number of serious offences committed by youth.
Inspector Craig Fox gave City of Launceston councillors, and community members, an update on the state of affairs at their November 2 meeting.
Inspector Fox said although police had recorded 17 serious crimes committed by youth since July, the raw statistics did not paint a complete picture.
"One particular incident might equate to two or three offences," he said.
"So an example I've used is that recently there was a wounding in Kmart where a gentleman was unfortunately stabbed.
"Because there were four offenders involved in that it gets recorded as four crimes."
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the clearance rate for these offences was 100 per cent - meaning officers had arrested and charged all of the alleged offenders.
These 17 offences were committed during seven incidents, compared to two during the same period in the previous financial year.
Inspector Fox said although crime rates, and particularly youth crime rates, in Launceston remained comparatively low police were taking the issue seriously.
He said there had been some changes in the sorts of offences young people were committing.
"I call it the hero to zero factor," Inspector Fox said.
"We don't see that slow progression into offending that we have seen in the past.
"As a youth offender you might start with relatively small crimes, petty crimes, and then getting into bigger things as you start getting older. It still happens but we're seeing a little bit more offending from nothing to stabbing someone."
Police have also recorded an increase in young women offending, which Inspector Fox said was also likely because of the "hero to zero factor".
Inspector Fox said police were actively responding to the increase, with a particular focus on increasing the number of visible officers throughout the CBD, but not at the expense of a police presence further afield.
"What we really aim to do is deter by our presence," he said.
"If that's not good enough - a quick response time so we can deal with the offenders there and then."
