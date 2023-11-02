Sacred Heart creates musical playground to remember a beloved music teacher

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School has opened up a new musical playground dedicated to the memory of a much loved music teacher, Barry Nas, who worked at the school for 39 years.
Principal Brent Wilson said Mr Nas, who died two years ago, had been very well known in the community and the school had wanted to find a way to remember him.
The playground has three interactive musical instruments that sit outside where his music room was, Mr Wilson said.
All students from Grade 2 upwards would have known Mr Nas and the instruments are a good way of remembering what he did for them as students, Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson said that like all great teachers, he really got to know the students and got deeply involved in the community.
Mr Nas' greatest strength was in choral, Mr Wilson said, and the choirs that he organised for religious services or other performances were "just exceptional".
"His own voice was just beautiful itself."
"His belief that every child could have the ability to be a musician was something that drove him to bring the best out of every child regardless of their ability."
But his other strength was as a "community builder" and bringing people together.
He was well known for his involvement with Carols by Candlelight which draws about 1000 people, Mr Wilson said.
The playground has two xylophones and large wind chimes as well a few trampolines. It will eventually have a plaque in memory of Mr Nas and his legacy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.