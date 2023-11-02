The Examiner
Sacred Heart creates musical playground to remember a beloved music teacher

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
November 2 2023 - 3:50pm
Addison Frerk, Sam Cameron, Johaan Alex and Trixie Martin. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Addison Frerk, Sam Cameron, Johaan Alex and Trixie Martin. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School has opened up a new musical playground dedicated to the memory of a much loved music teacher, Barry Nas, who worked at the school for 39 years.

