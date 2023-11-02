Lab-grown giant kelp babies planted in ocean waters

A bid to bring back abundant giant kelp forests in Tasmania will see tiny plants seeded to the ocean floor.
Researchers involved in the Tasmanian Giant Kelp Restoration Project have selected seven sites on the east coast of Tasmania.
Nature Conservancy Australia project state coordinator Paul Tompkins said the juvenile giant kelp plants will be planted and documented to understand success rates for future restorative planting.
"Today we are piloting the outplanting of giant kelp at several different sites, and the results will be used to focus our future giant kelp restoration efforts," Mr Tompkins said.
"Over the past few months, we carefully chose sites along the east coast of Tasmania based on their suitability for kelp restoration, and grew juvenile giant kelps in a facility at IMAS," he said.
"We are now outplanting the juvenile kelp at selected sites, which will tell us about the suitability of these sites for larger-scale restoration work, which is what is needed to make a real impact on the recovery of giant kelp forests in Tasmania."
Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies researchers grew cultured kelps on twine, which will be attached to the seafloor by divers.
The kelp was specially chosen for its robust genetic qualities, as discovered by the CSIRO which has created a genetic biobank of giant kelp tissue and reproductive material to future-proof the species.
IMAS Associate Professor Scott Ling said they had refined the technique, and would be using it across the chosen seven sites.
He said giant kelp forests have disappeared due to warming coastal waters, sea urchin populations, and competition with warmer-water tolerant seaweeds.
The drive to restore giant kelp is driven by its environmental and social benefits, which include its important role in the ecosystem as a habitat for lobsters, scalefish and abalone, and tourism and recreational fishing activities.
The project will also inform future restoration of giant kelp in Victoria and South Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.