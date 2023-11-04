Frederick Street Infant School's history unpacked

In April 1835 tenders were called for the construction of Launceston's first infant school by a group of community-minded citizens and followed the establishment of an infant school in Hobart in 1832.
Public subscriptions, a government loan of £250 and the promise of £50 a year to pay for a teacher had been obtained to get the Launceston school underway.
Prominent among the founding members of the Launceston Infant School committee were businessmen John Ward Gleadow, Phillip Oakden, Lewis Gillies and Henry Reed and solicitor Henry Jennings and the Reverend Henry Dowling.
They announced the school would be open to all children between the ages of two and seven years with the Holy Scriptures being the basis of all instruction.
John Gleadow and Henry Reed had been empowered by the committee to select and purchase land for the school and obtain specifications for a building.
On January 27, 1835, they reported that they had bought a block of land in Frederick Street from John Thompson for 120 guineas.
Builder John Anderson Brown's tender of £564 was accepted and work was expected to start immediately with the government providing a gang of convicts to dig the foundations and quarry the stone required.
Bricks that could be spared from government works were to be provided but progress was slow.
In the meantime the committee announced they had obtained temporary premises at the southern end of Charles Street (on the corner of Balfour Street) and recruited a master and mistress, Mr and Mrs Lilly, from NSW.
On June 16, 1835, 11 children were enrolled but this soon increased to about 60 and no more children could be accommodated until the new school house in Frederick Street was completed.
Subscribers and other interested citizens were invited to the new Frederick Street Infant School to celebrate its imminent completion on March 3, 1836.
When the annual meeting of the Launceston Infant School Society was held on Wednesday, February 15, 1837, there were 100 students on the books.
Over the next 30 years the building was also used for church services, at first by Reverend Henry Dowling, and a meeting place for organisations like the Launceston Temperance Society.
However, in 1860 the building was leased to the Education Department for a 'peppercorn rent' and became a state school, a role it filled until the construction of a new school at the Sandhill in 1885.
In 1887 the last surviving trustee of the Launceston Infant School Society, the Reverend Charles Price, transferred ownership of the school to the Launceston Municipal Council.
Under the council's ownership the Frederick Street school has served as a kindergarten and childcare centre, a use that has only recently ceased due to the aged amenities on the site.
City of Launceston council is currently seeking expressions of interest on its future use.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.