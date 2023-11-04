The Examiner
Frederick Street Infant School's history unpacked

By Julian Burgess
November 4 2023 - 3:00pm
City of Launceston Council has called for expressions of interest for future use of the Frederick Street Infant School. Picture by Paul Scambler
In April 1835 tenders were called for the construction of Launceston's first infant school by a group of community-minded citizens and followed the establishment of an infant school in Hobart in 1832.

