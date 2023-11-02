The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Premier advised of workers who faced adverse commission findings

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 2 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier advised of workers who faced adverse commission findings
Premier advised of workers who faced adverse commission findings

It has been revealed that the Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse in Tasmania wrote to the state government's lawyer in April to advise them of current and former state servants they had intended, or were considering, issuing misconduct notices to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.