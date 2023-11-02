The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Business

Mayor warns Mt Lyell mine restart could worsen West Coast housing shortage

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 2 2023 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resources Minister Felix Ellis and vice president of business development at Sibanye-Stillwater, Michael Pitt. Picture by Ben Seeder
Resources Minister Felix Ellis and vice president of business development at Sibanye-Stillwater, Michael Pitt. Picture by Ben Seeder

The Mt Lyell mine is likely to reopen and will create over 250 new West Coast jobs when it does, an executive from the incoming owners of Copper Mines of Tasmania has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.