Mayor warns Mt Lyell mine restart could worsen West Coast housing shortage

The Mt Lyell mine is likely to reopen and will create over 250 new West Coast jobs when it does, an executive from the incoming owners of Copper Mines of Tasmania has said.
Vice-president of business development at South African group Sibanye-Stillwater, Michael Pitt, said a formal decision about restarting the mine would come soon.
But he said the project was one of the best copper developments in the country, which was a factor in the decision to exercise the option to acquire the mine from its present owner, Indian group Vedanta Resources.
"By and large around the world, copper is getting harder and harder to find," he said on Thursday.
"There's a widely-held view that there is going to be a copper shortage later this decade, and Mt Lyell can potentially help provide those copper units into the market.
"It's absolutely required for the energy transition," Mr Pitt said.
The mine was put into care and maintenance in 2014, shortly after two separate mine accidents that claimed the lives of three men.
West Coast Mayor Councillor Shane Pitt said reopening of the mine was now very likely, given Sibanye-Stillwater had agreed to pay the $10 million to exercise the option.
"Especially given the resources that are still in the ground and it's still a profitable mine, there's huge potential," Cr Pitt said.
The addition of 250 to 300 new mining jobs would be a boon for the West Coast, but it would also add to the housing headaches in the region, he said.
"It will put extra pressure on the housing situation on the West Coast, which is dire at the moment, and it will make that issue even worse," Cr Pitt said.
He said Homes Tasmania has been looking at some of the mine's properties with the aim of assisting in the housing situation.
Despite concerns about the lack of housing, Cr Pitt said he was very positive about Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to acquire the mine.
"This is something we've been waiting for for some time now," he said.
"We've been hopeful since the mine went into care and maintenance that someone would open it back up."
Australian mining group New Century Resources bought an option to acquire the mine from Vedanta, and this option passed to Sibanye-Stillwater earlier this year, when it took over New Century.
Mr Pitt said the feasibility study into the possibility of restarting mining at Mt Lyell would likely be completed next year.
"That study is ongoing at the moment, we will complete that over the coming months and into next year, and at that point, make decisions around the development of the timeline for Mount Lyell," he said.
Resources Minister Felix Ellis said the government "wanted to see the mine up and running and delivering jobs for Tasmania".
"We'll be working closely with the team at Sibanye-Stillwater on the next steps in the journey and of course, we remain ready and open to assist as well," he said.
"Tasmania is a mining state, it delivers more than 50 per cent of our exports, and so to have continued interest in major developments and existing and new mines is just so encouraging for the future of Tasmania."
With copper presently trading at about US$8110 per tonne, the future revenues from Mr Lyell could be greater than US$5 billion over the projected mine life of 25 years, based on the figures presented in New Century's pre-feasibility study on the reopening of the mine.
Given that the mine was closed after three tragic workplace accidents, Mr Pitt said safety and environmental concerns would be among the top focuses in the decision to begin mining again.
"We've got a strong track record of operating in an environmentally friendly way and and in a safe way," he said.
"Our operations up in Northern Queensland have an extremely good safety record and a great environmental record."
He said the state government's offer of $25 million in aid to help restart the mine would be a major factor in the decision.
"That support is critical to the project - yes, it helps the economics.
"But what it actually also does is it demonstrates the support of the government for the project, and that's a great comfort for companies such as ourselves when making decisions about where we're going to deploy our investment capital."
"Stable jurisdictions and supportive governments, so that we can have confidence to deploy that capital that's going to have returns over a long period into the future."
