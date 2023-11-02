The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Good News

Launceston's Ryou signs with Melbourne City youth academy after big move

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated November 2 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"The effort that Jeho has put in has paid off and we know that it is a little step closer to what he is always passionate for".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.