Northern Hawks new head coach Maddie Walker to bring 'passion' to role

Just one defeat in their last two seasons would have most people thinking the Northern Hawks were going at full flight in the Tasmanian Netball League.
Led most recently by the outgoing Alicia Sargent, the two-time reigning premiers have just about redefined the word dominant with only Northern rivals Cavaliers able to take anything away from them.
But incoming mentor Maddie Walker disagrees with the notion that the brown and gold cannot do better.
"There's always room for improvement, there's always room to set that bar higher and higher," she said.
"We've got a great core group there, we've got some stability and younger people coming through as well, but you can always strive for better."
Initially an athletics sprints and jumps coach, Walker has experience with representative squads and has worked with Netball Tasmania before joining the Hawks in 2022, a decision she said was one of the best she ever made.
"Honestly, it all excites me. I'm totally honoured to have got the role and to be able to lead the team in 2024," she said.
"I'm passionate and I just want to share that excitement and sheer passion that I've got and that love for the game, love for the club and love for the athletes."
In terms of how she will translate her passion to on-court performance, Walker explained the style of coach she plans to be for the Hawks players.
"I'm one of those coaches that wants to inspire others, someone that wants to help the people around me, give the athletes tools that they can use on the court to be the best version of themselves," she said.
While the opens side were able to add another trophy to their already brimming cabinet, the 19s side will be looking to improve on their elimination final exit in 2023.
Signing on for his second season with the unders side, former Australian men's netball team representative Cameron Martin said the current crop of young players coming through the Hawks' system was exciting.
"We've got a really good group this year, we've got the youth coming through, which is fantastic," he said.
"Being aided by such a strong opens team for quite a few years now, that mentoring has been fantastic and getting to work with Maddie as head coach this year is really good for me as well for my development to try and pass on as much as I can to the girls."
The 19s league was a role-reversal for the Hawks, with the Cavs winning all 15 games en route to their grand final victory, but Martin insisted the focus of his group would be on more than just performances.
"I'm big on our relationship building, I think that's the biggest thing for me, and that's what I'll be focusing on with the girls this year," he said.
"We're just going to be as competitive as we can with everything and we're going to enjoy it as much as we can too. It's not forever you get to play, so it's creating those really great memories."
The Cavaliers announced their coach a few weeks ago.
