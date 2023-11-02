Curious Trevallyn home with secret doors listed for sale

If you accidentally stumble through one of two secret doors in a newly-listed Trevallyn home, you'll find a hidden second kitchen.
The curious three-bedroom home at 35 New World Avenue is for sale for the first time after 40-plus years in the same family.
As well as secret doors and unassuming cupboards that open into huge wardrobes or storage spaces, there's an internal garden spanning two levels.
A solar hot water system is believed to be one of the first of its kind in Launceston, and every corner of the home has something different - fascinating angles, retro colour schemes and uniquely-shaped rooms.
Knight Frank Launceston's Doug Marshall has been fielding strong interest from across the country.
He said it was one of the most unique homes he'd seen in 30 years in real estate.
"It's not going to necessarily appeal to the broader spectrum of the market, but definitely there's a specific market segment where it will have a high level of appeal," Mr Marshall said.
"That's been reinforced by the amount of inquiry we've already had [in] a couple of days.
"I've already had requests for virtual inspections from mainland parties, other parties flying down next week are locking in inspections, and we've also had a good indication from the local market.
"I'm anticipating really good interest at the open home on the weekend."
Builders began constructing the house in the late 1970s and finished in 1980.
Each of the three bedrooms has a balcony, an established mandarin tree adorns the gardens, and the garage/ workshop is fitted out with a service pit.
"It's not a conventional three-bedroom square box with standard ceiling heights - it's an architecturally unique property that's very much got its stamp from its owners and developers," Mr Marshall said.
The 999 square metre property is open for inspection at 10am Saturday.
It is expected to attract offers of more than $575,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.