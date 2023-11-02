Labor says Jaensch deceptively used child abuse report in Ashley plan

Tasmanian Labor are leading a censure motion against Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch over the state's 2026 planned closure for Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
Labor leader Rebecca White said Mr Jaensch has misleadingly represented the commission of inquiry report to justify the government's planned 2026 date.
She said Mr Jaensch had led Tasmanians to believe that Ashley would close in 2024 and was "acting with no urgency" on its closure.
"The commission of inquiry has been absolutely clear in its findings and recommendations to government that it needs to shut, and we thought this government agreed with that," Ms White said.
Mr Jaensch said the 2026 date was taken from the commission of inquiry's own report.
He said the commission made a recommendation that the government should close the centre as soon as possible, but then includes a table, in volume 8 of the report, providing suggested timeframes for the achievement of recommendations.
"At the centre of the motion is the matter of a claim of my misleading representation of the commission's view of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre," Mr Jaensch said.
"Recommendation 12.1 is in that table as a medium-term recommendation, by July 1, 2026," he said.
"If my reference to what the commission considers a reasonable timeframe is misleading, in a representation of what they have as a suggested timeframe, then I apologise for any misinterpretation of that," he said.
The censure motion was supported by the Greens with leader Rosalie Woodruff stating that no amount of evidence about Ashley could sway Mr Jaensch's position on its three year closure.
She said he believes that courts need a place for convicted children, and added that "the whole point is that almost every child in Ashley has been remanded there".
"They have not been convicted, they have no sentence," Dr Woodruff said.
"There is no amount of evidence that can be put in front of Minister Jaensch that will in any way shift his position and get him to understand the absolute urgency to respond," she said.
"The language is hardening more and more towards another punitive detention facility."
