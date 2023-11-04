Mandatory sentencing again rears its head in Tasmania

Another government is about to get tough on crime, this time with that tried-and-true political measure called mandatory sentencing.
You know when a government is a bit stressed over its polling numbers, when it starts to elbow judges out of the way in court.
But I won't mock this latest mandatory manoeuvre, not totally, because I think there's a limited role for it.
I notice in the latest version the government is talking about "presumptive sentencing" which is a slightly watered-down version of the mandatory model.
Presumptive sentencing is where parliament may prescribe minimum sentences, "unless" the judiciary kicks up a fuss and argues that a departure from the prescribed minimum is justified.
So much for the doctrine of separation of powers that aims to keep the judiciary and the executive (cabinet) from tripping over each other.
Lawyers everywhere, who, I must say, are drenched in the potential for a conflict of interest, argue that mandatory or minimum sentencing is unfair on our youth and indigenous population and those suffering mental illness.
I can't argue with that.
They argue that judges are best placed to decide appropriate punishment, and anyway, once you start messing with our treaty obligations like the UN Charter on Rights of the Child you are destined to keep our High Court busy.
The latest version is aimed at the emotional argument concerning child sex offenders.
The rationale is that too much emphasis is placed on mitigating circumstances affecting the offender and not enough emphasis on the impact of the crime on the victim.
So, I would propose that the reform excludes anyone aged under 18 years, Aboriginal offenders and anyone found by experts to suffer mental health issues.
As to culpability a tough upbringing doesn't cut it with me.
Charge the parents as well.
Secondly, I'm tired of these stupid excuses to lighten a sentence, because the accused pleaded guilty and saved taxpayers the cost of a trial, or that the accused showed remorse.
Golly, if I was facing a stretch behind bars I would sob inconsolably in court, yell to the victim's family how sorry I am, and tell the judge I've found God.
I would want the whole world to know just how remorseful I am.
As to early guilty pleas, this has no relevance whatsoever to the true administration of justice.
So, our youth, aboriginal population and mental health sufferers are out, in my book.
Then I would limit the reform to assault, grievous bodily harm or death wrought on our emergency services, that is the police, nurses, ER doctors and orderlies, paramedics, SES workers and our firies whether on the payroll or volunteers.
When she worked as a paramedic in Sydney my daughter said emergency services copped assaults every day, usually from people who were drunk.
She said family violence was rampant.
Under rules for engagement in a family violence case paramedics were not allowed to enter a house without police.
Once inside paramedics treated the victim, were forbidden to converse with anyone in the house, not look at anyone, especially the offender if they were still there, and avoid working with your back to the occupants.
When they were done, paramedics were escorted from the premises by police.
You can imagine why.
Assaults on emergency service workers is a favourite pastime for drunks, who invariably are horrified the next day when the charges are read out, usually in court.
They are ashamed, embarrassed and remorseful in most cases, but tell that to the female police officer with black eyes and facing weeks off work because of their injuries, including PTSD.
Tell that to the ICU nurse who needed dentures after being punched by a drunk or drug-addled loser while they were trying to treat the loser. These people keep our community civilised.
They are a pillar of our society, always in the front line, making our lives safe and orderly.
They are the difference between the rule of law and anarchy.
If you diminish their role, you put our community on a slippery slope trajectory bound for chaos and disharmony.
I would not support mandatory or minimum sentencing for any other crime, even though it's part of the law or has been, in all other states, the Northern Territory and federally, with regard to people smugglers.
And don't forget, some of those states have Labor governments.
Labor and the Greens in Tasmania oppose this measure as I expect they would, so maybe the government will have better luck this time with a slightly watered-down version.
Previous Tasmanian studies on this, have found that jurors in most cases are more lenient in their approach to crime and punishment than judges.
The Supreme Court once had a game on its website called You be the Judge.
You are given the facts of a real case and asked to prescribe your sentence, and then match it up with what the presiding judge actually determined.
I hope it's still there. Worth a try.
