Wall Street Journal wrong about Australia's best city

Wall Street Journal says the nature areas near Adelaide's city centre add to its appeal. How do you think they'd react when they saw the Cataract Gorge a stone's throw away from our CBD? Or the peaceful Tamar Island Wetlands, only 10 minutes out of the city. Not to mention places like Brady's Lookout and Hollybank only a short drive away. If you want nature and beautiful green spaces, it's common sense to come to Launceston.