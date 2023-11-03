Wall Street Journal wrong about Australia's best city

Adelaide is the coolest city in Australia, according to New York newspaper Wall Street Journal this week.
Do you reckon they've ever heard of Launceston?
I'm not insulting our Adelaide counterparts. I actually lived in South Australia for a few years back in the day. But everything the Wall Street Journal says makes Adelaide interesting and unique, we've got in spades. We do it bigger and better.
So here's my pitch to city-slicker New Yorkers on why they're wrong to talk about the merits of Adelaide when Launceston is right here.
Adelaide might be a UNESCO city of music, but we're a UNESCO city of gastronomy. South Australia has the Barossa Valley, but we've got the Tamar Valley.
We've got award-winning gin and whisky, and wine bars tucked down laneways. Seafood from Tassie's east coast is served fresh at our restaurants.
We showcase our very best at Festivale, where tourists can eat for three days straight and still not have tried all the great produce we have to offer.
City Park and Princes Park might not hold a candle to New York's Central Park. But compared to the green spaces in Adelaide? No competition. The monkeys in City Park are an icon Adelaide could never live up to.
Wall Street Journal says the nature areas near Adelaide's city centre add to its appeal. How do you think they'd react when they saw the Cataract Gorge a stone's throw away from our CBD? Or the peaceful Tamar Island Wetlands, only 10 minutes out of the city. Not to mention places like Brady's Lookout and Hollybank only a short drive away. If you want nature and beautiful green spaces, it's common sense to come to Launceston.
Wandering through the city and looking at our gorgeous architecture is one of my favourite things to do here. Launceston has looked after its heritage buildings well, and each one tells another piece of Tasmanian history. And visiting the Old Umbrella Shop is something everyone needs to do at least once.
Adelaide's known for the Fringe Festival, but we've got the Australian Musical Theatre Festival. We have Mona Foma in the summer, and an upcoming summer concert series in Civic Square that has something for everyone.
I could go on but the message is clear: Launceston is easily Australia's coolest city. I've got nothing against Adelaide, but the Wall Street Journal got this one wrong. Hard to argue with the facts.
Senator Tammy Tyrrell, Jacqui Lambie Network Senator for Tasmania
