'The perfect job': What life is like for the City Park monkey keeper

Monkey business is par for the course for Bridie Slattery, who spends her days caring for the troop of Japanese macaques that call City Park home.
Ms Slattery is the City of Launceston council's first official primate keeper, hired after a 2022 review recommended a qualified staff member be employed to provide better care for the animals.
"I thought I officially gave up being a zookeeper to stay in Tassie until this position came up," she said.
"It's the perfect job."
The macaques have been a significant part of life in Launceston since they were gifted to the city by Ikeda, Japan in 1980.
Primates have also been a significant part of Ms Slattery's life, who said she had spent about half her life looking after them.
"My passion has always been primates, from a very young age," Ms Slattery said.
"My poor mum had to spend every school holiday watching documentaries.
"I didn't have much of a life during school holidays apart from volunteering at the local zoo since I was 15, it's just something that I've always wanted to do."
This prompted her to pursue qualifications - in this case a Certificate III in Captive Animals - and she now has several years' worth of experience caring for a variety of primates and understanding their behaviours.
Since joining the council, Ms Slattery has made a few tweaks to how the animals are tended to.
These include slight changes to the macaques' diets, with more foliage and plant-based food on offer, providing a better match to their diet in the wild.
She has also opened the monkeys' living quarters during the day, giving the younger macaques a chance to play while giving older members of the troop a reprieve.
"I do find that the younger ones spend a lot of time inside because there's a lot of climbing structures," Ms Slattery said.
"They don't have to get told to be quiet, they can just run amok in there, and that keeps the peace out here."
Another development led by Ms Slattery is providing enrichment activities for the troop.
Wild macaques usually spend the bulk of their day foraging for food, which is why Ms Slattery has scattered gumboots, broom heads and other objects throughout the enclosure.
These are perfect for hiding morsels of food for the monkeys to find during the day.
"I try to keep them as busy as possible," Ms Slattery said.
"They like to manipulate things with their hands, the gumboots are great.
"Those and the other toys help keep them physically and mentally stimulated."
Her other daily duties include everything one would expect of an animal keeper: keeping a headcount of the macaques, watching for any changes in their behaviour which could signal poor health, cleaning the enclosure and ensuring it is safe, and leaving food out for them.
She said good quality care helps keep the Herpes B virus, carried by the Launceston troop and endemic in most macaque communities worldwide, under control.
Although she was never in the enclosure while the monkeys roamed - macaques are classed as "moderately aggressive" - Ms Slattery said other infection control procedures were in place.
"Keeping them as happy and healthy as possible will prevent the virus from shedding," she said.
"That reduces our risk of infection, but PPE is also our best friend."
Since she started in the role, Ms Slattery said she had taken the time to build a rapport with the monkeys to the point she can recognise and name each of the 22 macaques.
She said most of the macaques did not have names when she started, and she picked the names based on how each one seemed to "fit" the macaques.
"They do or have different distinguishing features that have different hair styles, different personalities, different colouration and obviously, different sizes," she said.
"Being able to understand the appearance of each of them, but also their personality means that when they're running around - I might not be able to get a good look at them - the way that they move and who they're with, I can tell who they are "
As she spends most of her time around the animals, Ms Slattery said she had become attached to them - considering them part of the family.
"I look after all of the animals I care for as I would look after my animals at home," she said.
"I provide them with just as much care and love.
"Even though this is my job and I get paid to do this, I do it for a lot more than that."
What do you think? Have your say by sending a Letter to the Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.