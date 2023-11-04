Indiana's fight against a 'broken system' for her IBD diagnosis

Not getting the right tests, dismissed as having an eating disorder and countless specialist appointments were all things Indiana Dalton faced to be diagnosed and treated for a rare form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.
The 19-year-old says she got "really lucky with doctors" when she moved with her family to Tasmania a couple years ago, which has resulted in her finally getting surgery that will hopefully put her into remission.
"The two doctors I have down here [in Hobart] don't even know the full story because they [previous doctors] didn't want to given them everything because they didn't want to get in trouble for not doing what they're supposed to do," Miss Dalton said.
"The system's just so broken and screwed up, I guess."
Miss Dalton was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in her upper digestive tract, but only after a long journey of knowing something wasn't right.
Having stomach issues, including being born having reflux, Miss Dalton said she progressively got worse from a young age, including many trips to the ED between the ages of three to six.
"They just getting turned away saying that there was nothing they could do and it was just kind of gastro," she said.
At 12-years-old, she said an intestinal infection put her into hospital.
"I lost a lot of weight, I could never put it back on," Miss Dalton said.
"I used to be a competitive swimmer. I was falling asleep at swimming competitions, which wasn't really normal.
"I think alarm bells started going then, just loss of appetite and my parents were concerned."
She said by the time she was 14, she hadn't shown signs of puberty, including her period.
"That was sort of a big red flag that there's something else going on here," she said.
"And that it's just not normal that I was getting sick - violently sick - all the time. Then every week I'd have big episodes, later discovered to be bowel obstructions."
Miss Dalton's tests at her local GP in Newcastle found her inflammatory markers were up, which meant she was referred to a pediatrician.
"When I got referred to her, she sort of just pulled my parents aside and said that I was just a teenage girl, and I was anorexic," Miss Dalton said.
"Saying I was doing it to myself, and sort of refused to do the calprotectin test, which is a common stool test done for IBD."
She said after her parents made it clear they would pay the $120 for the test, which wasn't covered under Medicare, she underwent the examination.
"Two days later, when it came back, she sort of rang back and apologised because it was very high and then referred me on to a pediatric gastro," she said.
That doctor also didn't think she had Crohn's initially, Miss Dalton said. However, after further testing Miss Dalton said the doctor did confirm she had a rarer form of Crohn's.
Following more tests, she said the doctor also told her that her condition wasn't worse and it was a psych issue.
Transferring from Newcastle to Sydney, COVID-19 was a further barrier to getting surgery to remove the internal damage.
She said she ended up being escalated to a category one after being on a liquid diet due to the fear she could have a bowel obstruction.
Miss Dalton said that surgery provided some relief but hadn't fully removed the damage and the fat wrapping.
Changing doctors once again after moving to Tasmania and four months ago she had a bowel resection, which took out the damaged.
After the success of her latest surgery, she said she was feeling relieved it wasn't all in her head.
"It's hoping for a fresh start," she said.
"It's already starting to come back but I'm going on some new meds, so hopefully they've just attacked it so hard that now it's just going to hopefully put me into remission for some years."
Miss Dalton wants IBD to be taken seriously when people are seeking a diagnosis.
It's such an isolating illness.- Indiana Dalton
Additionally, she said medical professionals ranging from psychologists, gastro specialist, nurse practitioners and dieticians needed to work together.
"It's a bit hard to have faith in such a broken system," she said.
Without the support of her friends and family, she said she wouldn't have gotten diagnosed when she did.
"It's such an isolating illness," she said.
Nationally, experts will gather in Melbourne to launch a report on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) with recommendations to improve diagnosis, multidisciplinary care, patent-centric approaches and access to treatment on Friday, November 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.