In Depth

Indiana's fight against a 'broken system' for her IBD diagnosis

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 5 2023 - 5:30am
Not getting the right tests, dismissed as having an eating disorder and countless specialist appointments were all things Indiana Dalton faced to be diagnosed and treated for a rare form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

