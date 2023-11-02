Only children most in need get a case worker

One in two children in out of home care are missing out on the support of individual case workers due to stretched government resources.
Tasmania has more than 1000 children in out of home care, with Education, Children and Young Person Minister Roger Jaensch stating that 50 per cent are currently without an assigned case worker.
The figure was revealed on the request of the Greens, who also asked how long it took for child safety officers to contact and check in on children in out of home care.
Mr Jaensch said the case worker gap was caused by staffing challenges that forced the department to allocate resources where they were most needed.
He said those children without a dedicated case worker were in stable foster homes, and had "teams" of people assisting them.
"Across the cases of young people in our out of home care sector there is a process to ensure that our resources are concentrated on those young people with more complex needs, newer into care, who are younger, who may need extra support," Mr Jaensch said.
"There are also cases in our young people where placements are stable...where their needs are being met, where their cases are low complexity and low risk."
It is these low risk children and young people who, instead of a case worker, have "care teams" providing them with support and ensuring their wellbeing.
"Children in our child safety system in out of home care have carers, care teams made up of people who are important to those young peoples lives, including family members, their carers, who may include their teachers and others," Mr Jaensch.
"Those young people have eyes on them...those teams work together, they share information."
Mr Jaensch was unable to provide information on how many people exist on these teams.
He said the state was working in a difficult employment market and was having trouble filling the resourced positions.
Mr Jaensch added that 12 applicants had recently accepted offers of employment.
"When they take on their roles they will be taking on approximately 15 cases each, which will increase the number of children we can offer a primary case worker to," he said.
"We have teams of people that understand the childrens' needs. The team case management approach was taken in response to low staffing levels, and as we are able to go back to our full staffing complement, it will be needed less."
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said the data raised urgent concerns for the safety of children.
She said Mr Jaensch also revealed that 39 per cent of child safety officer visits to children in out of home care had been conducted in required timeframes.
"This is down from 56 per cent in 2020/21 and 47 per cent in 2021/22," Dr Woodruff said.
"Today in Tasmania 60% of children do not get visited by child safety officers in the necessary time limits."
She said child safety checks were crucial to ensuring safety and wellbeing.
"This decline in timely oversight is alarming. Given the deep concerns raised during the Commission of Inquiry and before, it is difficult to understand how the Liberals have let things to slide backwards so rapidly."
