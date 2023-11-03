Inspiring mother-daughter duo encourage shoppers to buy local

Halloween is over, the nights are getting longer, and Mariah is warming up her vocal cords, which can only mean one thing - it's time to start planning for Christmas.
This festive season, Launceston mother-daughter duo Suzy Wadley and Kayla Scarman, from Loft on St John, are asking shoppers to support local to find that unique gift for even the hardest-to-buy-for person.
"We're always trying to find products that are a little bit different to everywhere else in Launceston," Ms Wadley said.
"Finding the right gift for people can be really difficult - even we struggle!
"But we try our best to make our range of products accessible to everyone, so we have stuff that works for all budgets. And we're constantly evolving as we go."
Ms Wadley said there were many benefits to shopping locally, and she's always willing to lend a hand if you need some advice on what to buy.
"Buying locally has a range of benefits - it's better for the environment, is great for the local economy, and we hope to offer something a bit different," she said.
"We are aware that with everything that's going on in the world, buying presents and gifts and all that sort of stuff can seem like a frivolous thing.
"But at the same time, it's still important to recognise how fortunate we are, be grateful for that, and celebrate the little wins."
Ms Wadley said she was very grateful to own her own business, something that was once out of reach as a young single mother.
"I've always dreamt of owning a shop like this one," she said.
"I was working a block away and saw that they were thinking about selling this shop; I just jumped at the chance because shops like this don't come up for sale very often.
"I was a single mum the majority of my girl's life, so I haven't always been in the position I'm fortunately in now. So when the opportunity became available, I just did it."
Navigating a new business and finding balance
Since taking over the business seven months ago, the pair installed an espresso bar so customers could peruse the shop and enjoy a great cup of Joe at the same time.
Ms Wadley said her daughter's background in hospitality helped to make the idea a reality.
"Kayla basically did all of that. She knew exactly what to do," Ms Wadley said.
"She organised sourcing the beans, sourcing our milk, and she is our talented barista.
"She also used to be a graphic designer by trade, so she helped design our coffee cards and tweaked our logo.
"I wouldn't have been able to do any of it without her help."
While working with family might seem like a terrible idea for some, this dynamic duo makes it look easy.
"I think there's a comfortability there, working with each other," Ms Wadley said.
"You don't have to wake up in the morning and be stressed to go to work or worried about what's going to happen throughout the day, which we've both had in our previous jobs.
"We have one another to depend on."
Ms Scarman said it was important to communicate well with each other and be flexible.
"If I want to finish at a particular time or have a day off, Mum's sister helps out," she said.
"I think we work well together, and each of us brings something different to the team.
"We try to make the shop as relaxed as possible, a little oasis."
Over the past few months, the pair have learned a lot from working so closely together.
"Her perspectives and insights are invaluable," Ms Wadley said.
"I'm grateful that we get to do this business together."
Ms Scarman said the best part about working with her mum? Spending time with her, of course.
"Having someone you can trust and count on is great," she said.
"We enjoy each day and take it as it comes.
"We understand each other's boundaries, which makes our work and personal relationships work so well."
While there are many positives to owning a new business, Ms Wadley said it also came with its challenges.
"We've just come through our first winter, which was a long stretch of slow business time," she said.
"And that was really challenging.
"But I think it helps to talk about the reality of businesses and what they go through, especially here in Launceston.
"Hopefully, it helps people realise that they're not the only one - you're not alone, and also encourages customers to support local business if they can."
