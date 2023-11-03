The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Inspiring mother-daughter duo encourage shoppers to buy local

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
November 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Halloween is over, the nights are getting longer, and Mariah is warming up her vocal cords, which can only mean one thing - it's time to start planning for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.