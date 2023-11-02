The Examinersport
Hobart Speedway set to host a thrilling start to the Speedway season

By Allan Roark
November 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Hobart Speedway is gearing up for an exhilarating start to the speedway racing season this Saturday night, with an action-packed event that promises to be a night to remember with five thrilling categories full of talented drivers and exciting competition.

