Council wants CBD shoppers to stop and smell the roses this summer

Thousands of blossoms will bloom across Launceston as the seasons change and the city moves into summer.
Almost 3000 flowers will be planted throughout the CBD as council workers revitalise the city's many garden beds.
Horticulturalist Tim Kirton said the City of Launceston's horticultural team would start at Civic Square with 350 red and 350 white petunias - chosen to help ring in the festive season.
"We've used this colour combination in the past to celebrate the festive season and people love it," Mr Kirton said.
"It's great to be doing it again this year and we're already getting some great feedback from the community while we're working."
Other locations set to receive splashes of colour include Prince's Square, the Quadrant Mall, the Brisbane Street Mall, and Brisbane Court.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the vibrant floral displays would make the town a more pleasant place to spend some time as people went about their business.
"Whilst we do know it's the silly season, I encourage everyone that might be coming into the city to do their Christmas shopping at our top notch retailers to take a moment and smell the roses," Cr Garwood said.
"Well - the petunias, impatiens, marigolds, dahlias and zinnias."
What do you think? Have your say by sending a Letter to the Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.