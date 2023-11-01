House of the Week | Elegant home with stunning river views

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Nestled within Grindelwald is 3 Pine Tree Avenue, a private residence that is lifestyle living at its best.
This large family home seamlessly blends contemporary design with the warmth of natural elements, creating a harmonious living environment. Whether you're enjoying the stunning river views, relaxing on the spacious deck, or working from the loft office, this home offers a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort.
Claire Coleman of Jenkins & Co Property said that above all, "we love the tranquility of the property."
"The outlook of the Tamar River is such a standout. Looking out over the deck and the river, you feel like you're miles away from everywhere."
The home features two large living spaces with both wood and electric heating options, ensuring you'll be cosy during every season. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with oodles of bench space, and a freestanding oven.
Boasting four bedrooms (all with built-in robes) including a main ensuite, this spacious home is perfect for families seeking comfort and style. The fourth bedroom is extra large, with a built-in desk, great for teenagers or guests.
Sitting on an expansive two acres of land, the property offers space and privacy for your family's enjoyment. There's an impressive wrap-around deck, ideal for entertaining guests or simply basking in the beauty of the surroundings.
"The current owners have really taken the time with maintaining the land," Claire said.
"Even though the property is quite large, it doesn't feel like paddocks or bushland - it's very beautiful."
External features of the home include a well-appointed loft office above the garage, providing a perfect space for work or creative endeavours. There is also a double garage and workshop area with plenty of storage solutions, solar panels and electric gates.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of paradise in Grindelwald.
"In this beautiful area, you're only fifteen minutes from the city, and people living in the area really find that attractive," Claire said.
"In this beautiful area, you're only fifteen minutes from the city, and people living in the area really find that attractive," Claire said.
