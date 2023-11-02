What is behind Kangaroos culture? Reigning premiers re-sign key figures

Deloraine Football Club's 2023 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster of emotions.
Beginning the year with terrible floods all but ruining their ground and clubrooms, by September the Kangaroos had their first women's flag just three years into their existence.
Led by Deloraine stalwart Brad Powe who has previously played in and coached the men's team, the squad was bolstered by star recruits Hannah Mitchell-Grima and Alex Whitehead who moved from South Launceston and Victoria respectively.
While the group had plenty of contributors throughout their winning campaign, perhaps none were quite as crucial as Mitchell-Grima and Whitehead, with the former winning the league best and fairest in a landslide, while the latter was in a class of her own on grand final day.
And the good times look set to continue as all three (including Powe) have since signed on with the blue and white for another year.
Deloraine president Don Tracey said the early success of the women's program was a testament to the culture of the club.
"The girls have been included in everything and that was the main thing, we wanted them to be part of the club and we wanted them to make themselves feel welcome around the club," Tracey said.
"We've ticked every box in that area and credit to them they're always willing to get in and lend a hand. It's been a great asset to the club."
He said Powe's involvement in the setup had been the greatest factor.
"Those floods really knocked us and it's taken a long time to get up and running and [Brad] was instrumental in really guiding the women's team through it all," Tracey said.
"They had a pretty long season, they started virtually the same time as the men and they didn't have their first game until mid April, so they had a fairly long pre-season, but it's worked out well in the end."
The Kangaroos became the first team to not promote themselves following an NTFAW division one premiership since the promotion/relegation concept began, meaning they will stay where they are in 2024, a decision that Tracey explained was entirely up to Powe.
"He knows the girls better than anyone else and he made the decision based off the girls that have only played one or two seasons of football," he said.
"Brad was of the opinion that we weren't quite ready yet and that's a pretty big call - I know Meander Valley were keen to go up if they won - but they've been going for five or six years, whereas we've only been going for three years and the girls are still learning.
"I think staying back in division one could be beneficial to the club and to the girls."
Elsewhere in NTFAW division one, East Coast have announced club best and fairest Chelsea Wells will be their new head coach, taking over the job from Steve Dodd.
The Swans' men will continue to be led by Kodie Joseph, who re-signed with the club for 2024.
On East Coast's Facebook page, Joseph said:
"I am excited about the opportunity to continue in the senior coaching role for the 2024 season, we undertook some immense changes in our playing list in 2023 and the development we saw across both grades and the introduction of our women's team made for a busy year.
"I am looking forward to getting back to work over this pre-season to make sure 2024 is a successful season on-field.
"We have some exciting announcements over the next few weeks so I look forward to sharing those with everyone."
