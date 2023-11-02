Whitney, Manion headline Launceston performances at BMX National round five

Launceston BMX Club riders have taken to the pacey Shepparton circuit ahead of an exciting weekend of national championships racing.
Thursday marked round five of nationals - a prelude to the championships - with riders of all ages and classes looking to build their form.
Around a dozen LBMXC members were in action against the country's best, but teenagers Campbell Whitney and Stella Manion performed best with fifth-place finishes from them both.
Competing in the 16 boys category, Whitney reached the final among an initial field of 21 riders, following two wins and second in the heat - or 'moto' - races and another second in the semi-final.
Manion's experience in the motos was less smooth, recovering from a fourth-place finish in her first race to win her second and cross the line second in her third.
Following a further second in her semi-final, Manion put in a time of 44.460 to finish two spots off the podium ahead of the championships which begin Friday.
While some elected to keep themselves fresh for the weekend, Dylan Phillips, Archie Manshanden (both 14 boys), Cruz Williams (13 boys), Joel Jordon (35-39 men), River Burgess (eight girls), Ally Manion, Emily Padgett and Chelsea Tuck (all 12 girls) all got motos under their belt.
Here are all the other riders competing in Central Victoria this weekend:
