Small Grain's Nakano family on running a business with your spouse

While there aren't very many Japanese people in Launceston, Lydia and Hedeh Nakano still feel that city has been the perfect launching pad to get their Japanese and Asian inspired restaurant off the ground.
The couple run Small Grain, a cosy restaurant across from Princes Square known for its rice bowls topped with Japanese fried chicken, grilled beef, dumplings and other fusion dishes.
The Harvest Market, a Launceston institution, played a huge role in getting them where they are, they said.
"Without Harvest, we wouldn't be where we are now. Like that is just plain and simple, isn't it?," Lydia said.
While there might be a bigger market for Asian and Japanese cuisine in a metropolitan centre, what they have here is community.
"We've got some amazing mentors and community that has supported us through everything that we've done," Lydia said.
"We're so lucky that we've got such a loyal sort of following."
They also credit the support network of other small business owners in the city who help them source Tasmanian produce that they use in the restaurant.
Their beef comes from Casalinga across the road. Their pork comes from Fork It Farm in Lebrina. Their vegetables from Youngs and they do a food swap with Thirlstane Gardens.
"Most of our produce is local," Lydia said. And it's all come from developing relationships with those suppliers.
If you go to a bigger city, you don't get that, she said.
The two met in an electronics store when Lydia was teaching English in Japan. Lydia needed a battery for her camera and Hedeh was the sales rep working in the store.
"We hung out afterwards and things just blossomed from there," Lydia said.
"I thought he just wanted to learn English."
Lydia spent four years on and off in Japan where she and Hedeh married. They then came back to Launceston where she's originally from.
For Hedeh, who'd come from bustling Osaka, Launceston was a change.
"Hedeh was missing Japan, missing Japanese food and the culture and everything," Lydia said, adding that going into food just happened "naturally."
Probably as a "necessity," according to Hedeh, as job options were limited for him when they came over from Japan.
They started a food stall at Harvest market selling okonomiyaki, a savoury Japanese pancake.
"Most people understood Japanese food as being sushi or sashimi and not really anything beyond that," Lydia said.
But they started selling different fare like gyoza (dumplings) and taiyaki (a sweet pastry).
While some of the foods were unfamiliar, when you're selling food at the Harvest market, you've got a "captive audience," Lydia said.
"There's only so many options and if somebody wants to eat something a little bit different then that was a great way of trying something.
"And it was visual. There was a bit of theatre too, so people could see you cooking it and they could smell it."
"Okonomiyaki ended up being quite popular and we still have people calling us and asking us when we're coming back to the market," she said.
Selling food at Harvest led to starting a food van and selling at events and eventually their own bricks-and-mortar store on Charles Street which they opened last year.
It's a fully family affair with their eight-year-old son taking over the till during the school holidays.
Without a Japanese community or friends, it can be a struggle to pass on your culture to your child, Hedeh said.
While Hedeh tries to speak Japanese at home, he realises that it will be hard for his son to feel Japanese.
"He's completely Aussie. I don't know how."
But Lydia said food has been a way for their family to hold on to Japanese culture.
Both admit that being partners in life and in business can be challenging.
Sometimes customers even spot them arguing in the kitchen, Hedeh said. But they're all loyal customers who are used to their banter and generally roll their eyes.
"We have a joke about it too and the customers can joke about it," Lydia said.
