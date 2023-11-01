The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Arts

Spiders on a space mission feature in UTAS artist's talk

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 1 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 1972, NASA sent two spiders to space, and in 2023, artist Penny Walker-Keefe decided that the eight-legged pair should duke it out for the title of Miss Universe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.