Spiders on a space mission feature in UTAS artist's talk

In 1972, NASA sent two spiders to space, and in 2023, artist Penny Walker-Keefe decided that the eight-legged pair should duke it out for the title of Miss Universe.
"It's an alternate dimension or a parallel timeline," Walker-Keefe said.
"What's to say they wouldn't be doing that in some weird space story."
The Melbourne artist's fictional textile sculpture depicting the showdown, Arabella and Anita Fight for the Title, is now on display at the University of Tasmania's Inveresk library and will be one of two subjects in an artist's talk this Thursday, November 2.
The artist panel talk will be led by Sawtooth ARI director, artist and curator Zara Sully, and is part of a curatorial collaboration between the gallery and the university called Ways of Knowing, with this specific two-work display commissioned by the Uni to a theme: "humour".
"I want to make people laugh when they see it," Walker-Keefe said.
"It's silly and it gives you a chuckle, and I think that's what the world kind of needs right now."
Alongside Glover Prize winning artist Robert O'Conner - who will discuss his own work currently showing at UTAS - Keefe will tell the story behind her comic creation, which isn't so far-fetched as it first seems.
Her artwork was inspired by the story of the two spiders being shipped to the Skylab Space Station only years before its subsequent abandonment and eventual crash in Western Australia in '79 - the same year as the Miss Universe pageant was held in Perth.
Someone at the pageant had a brainwave to take part of the space junk and debris from the station and put it on stage at Miss Universe, "because why not," said Walker-Keefe.
And, although the spiders weren't on the station when it did finally go down, Walker-Keefe's work asks what if they had "just been there a little longer, they could've hitched a ride."
Meanwhile, the other half of the artist panel's work is no less humorous - O'Connor's piece Sister Wendy has a posse depicts the famed art historian and nun Wendy Beckett on an emus egg.
"[She] was hilarious insofar as a buck-toothed nun who got visibly horny over artworks and hosted her own television series can be," O'Conner said.
O'Conner, a Hobart artist whose win at the Glover was - in his own words - him "taking the piss", is known for his wry wit, which made him a perfect choice for its curator, Zara Sully.
"Humour allows us to communicate some of the most unique stories in history, through a lens of general understanding," Ms Sully.
"In a world where everything is so dark, sometimes it's good to give space to a little silliness."
The UTAS Art panel from Penny Walker-Keefe and Robert O'Conner begins at the Inveresk Library, second floor, at 5:00pm on November 2. More information and bookings can be made at the UTAS website.
