Study finds teens encountering violence in romantic relationships

We might not associate first love with control and violence but nearly three in ten 18-19 year olds have experienced intimate partner violence in the past year, according to a national study.
The research was carried out by the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS) and is based on data from Growing Up in Australia, a study which has been tracking 10,000 children since 2004.
In the 12 months before being surveyed, 25 per cent of 18-19 year olds experienced emotional abuse, 12 per cent experienced physical violence, and 8 per cent experienced sexual abuse in their intimate relationships.
A total of 29 per cent experienced at least one form of intimate partner violence.
Laurel House CEO Kathryn Fordyce said she had observed young people entering intense relationships where there have been early red flags like love bombing or relationships becoming serious very quickly.
That can then pivot into control, violence and sexual assault, she said.
But there was growing understanding of concepts like coercive control among teens and the wider community, Ms Fordyce said.
And it's also coming through in popular culture that young people watch, she said.
For example the Netflix series Heartstopper depicted coercive control between young people and showed a friend intervening, Ms Fordyce said.
Pop culture depictions normalise that "this can happen to anybody," she said, and they can also normalise how to intervene as a good friend.
Senior Research Officer at AIFS, Dr Karlee O'Donnell, said while the rates were alarming, the research points to the importance of strong relationships with parents and peers when it comes to harm reduction.
The research showed that teens with healthy relationships with parents and friends at 16-17 years played a critical role in reducing the likelihood of being a victim of intimate partner violence at 18-19 years.
"As a parent, one of the most important things to do is to build a strong, trusting relationship with your child when they're young, and keep nurturing that all the way through secondary school," Dr O'Donnell said.
The report also showed if a teen had strong, supportive friendships throughout adolescence, the likelihood of being a victim of intimate partner violence was reduced by 36 per cent.
"Our research clearly shows that social support systems are key in reducing intimate partner violence," Dr O'Donnell said.
"Parents and friends can help teens understand what healthy and respectful relationships look like."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.