More than 100 complaints made about lawyers in Tasmania over year

Complaints to the state's Legal Profession Board may have dropped in 2022-23 but its chairman says complaint numbers continue to follow an upward trajectory.
The board received 110 complaints last financial year, of which 30 were about a lawyer's negligence or incompetency, 19 about dishonesty and 15 about costs, bills or overcharging.
Other complaints were about:
Half of the complaints received were about lawyers with more than 20 years of experience in practice.
Thirty-eight per cent of complaints were from complainants in the South, 24 per cent from the North, 12 per cent in the North-West and 26 per cent from interstate.
In addition to the 110 complaints received the Board also dealt with a further 90 complaints carried forward from the 2021-22 period, of which 43 per cent were under investigation and 22 per cent referred to a hearing.
Chairman Keyran Pitt said the board received 23 fewer complaints in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22 - a drop of 17 per cent.
"Although a decrease in complaint numbers is a pleasing result for the reporting period, the general trend over time indicates that complaint numbers continue to follow an upward trajectory," he said.
