Expired in 1997, contract to manage caravan park opens to interest

Expression of interest to manage the Deloraine Caravan Park has opened after the last signed agreement concluded in October 1997, the council's general manager confirms.
Since the 1970's, the APEX Club of Deloraine has managed and invested in the caravan park located off West Parade on the banks of the Meander Valley.
Meander Valley Council general manager Jonathan Harmey said the last signed management agreement between the club and council concluded in October 1997.
"... however APEX have continued to manage the caravan park on a constructive lease basis, in line with this agreement," Mr Harmey said.
"Although the end date of the last agreement has passed, APEX are currently continuing to manage the Caravan Park in line with the agreement."
The Meander Valley Council is now seeking expressions of interest from community groups to manage the day-to-day operations of the site located off West Parade on the banks of the Meander Valley.
Mr Harmey said the process would allow for the best-placed organisation to manage the site into the future in an open and transparent manner.
The council's expression of interest process closes on November 17.
He said councillors planned to assess the submissions during their November workshop.
The council would form a decision on the preferred community group to be offered a new management agreement at a future council meeting, he said.
The Apex Club of Deloraine announced it would be submitting an expression of interest in retaining the role.
"The Deloraine Apex Club relies heavily on the parks continuous business revenue to be able to put back into the community in both service projects and in donations," the club posted to its Facebook page.
The expression of interest process comes after Deloraine and Meander Houses attended and asked questions about the caravan park area at September and October council meetings.
Deloraine and Meander Houses manager Debbie Smith said the challenge to the park's management contract was made under competitive neutrality given the contract had been long expired.
"This challenge was not made with the intent of an 'attempted take over', rather as an opportunity for any community organization to express an interest in the management of the park," Ms Smith said.
The organisation has joined the APEX Club of Deloraine in expressing their intention to submit plans to manage the park.
"Deloraine House has a proven record of 'being there' when the community needs it and having a strong vision for future expansion in the support we provide to community," Ms Smith said.
