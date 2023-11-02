Time for a cleanout? Sell your preloved gems or score a bargain

Do you want to make some extra cash by selling your unwanted goods?
Or do you want the chance to find a bargain and shop sustainably this November?
Well, good news! The annual Garage Sale Trail is back, and more than 146 garage sales are expected in Tasmania for this year's event.
The 2023 Garage Sale Trail is happening over two weekend, on November 11 to 12 and on November 18 to 19.
Garage Sale Trail general manager and director Barbara Gill said the nationwide movement saves more than three million kilograms of goods from landfill each year.
"Australians are some of the biggest consumers of stuff in the world," Ms Gill said.
"And obviously, we've got diminishing natural resources, so it's not sustainable.
"So the Garage Sale Trail is about encouraging people to value their stuff a bit more and give it a second life by selling it and reusing it."
Ms Gill said for buyers, the Garage Sale Trail is Australia's biggest pre-loved treasure hunt.
"Data suggests that people can save, on average, 25 per cent by buying secondhand," she said.
"At most garage sales, it's actually way under that - we talk to a lot of people who are doing super bargain basement, nothing over $5 sales.
"So it's way more affordable for everyday household stuff."
Ms Gill said she encourages individuals and businesses to register and take part in the nationwide event.
"All people need to do is follow the link to the Garage Sale Trail website and register your garage sale or view the garage sales in your area," she said.
"Once you've signed up to host a garage sale, you get a bunch of free promotional materials, including posters, bunting, and letterbox slips, as well as access to tips, tricks, and support."
For more information on how to take part, visit https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/.
