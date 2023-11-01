Netballers eager for more courts at upcoming Mowbray sports hub

Netballers are eagerly anticipating building works for a new sports hub in Mowbray, which will have four indoor courts to be operated by the Northern Tasmania Netball Association (NTNA).
NTNA Operations Manager Tracy Jones said there's a current shortage of courts and practice areas, and the project was "very exciting for netball in Northern Tasmania."
"Our members are quite excited. They'll be even more excited once they see some development happening there."
There is no permanent indoor home to play netball and the organisation has had to hire three courts at the Silverdome several nights a week, Ms Jones said.
"With the addition of these four new indoor courts, we'll finally be able to grow our midweek competition."
"At the moment, it's stunted because there is no way for us to play other than those three courts."
"It's not sustainable for the amount of travel our members have to do."
The project has received $15 million from the Australian government, $27.5 million from the Tasmanian government and $1.1 million from the council as part of the Launceston City Deal.
Regional Development Minister Kristy McBain said, "Sport is central to Australia's identity."
"It's fantastic to see early works progress, meaning people in Mowbray and across Launceston are one step closer to utilising this groundbreaking Hub."
The Hub will be located on Invermay Road and will span an area of over 10,000 square metres of indoor and outdoor space.
The Hub will also have:
Construction is anticipated to start in early 2024, with the Hub planned to be in use by late 2025.
Ms Jones said that interest in netball had grown considerably over the last three to five years.
There was a slump during COVID, but numbers have built up again to pre-COVID numbers, she said.
While they've been relying on the Silverdome, they regularly get displaced when the venue hosts major events, Ms Jones said.
"It's really hard to run the roster. Getting four indoor courts will give us more options."
Mowbray is a great location for the Hub, which will be close to Mowbray Primary School, which will also be able to use the courts, she said.
"For the area that it's going in, I think it'll be really good for our youth as well with the PCYC going there as well."
Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said the Hub was "an incredible project" transforming a former industrial facility into a community space.
