Collingwood set to bring 2023 AFL premiership cup to Launceston

Collingwood are bringing the 2023 premiership cup to the fans, embarking on a month-long tour around Australia.
Tasmanians will get the chance to be up close and personal with the Magpies' pride and joy later this month, with dates set from November 26-28.
According to the club, Collingwood players past and present will feature along the tour, which will visit Glenorchy Football Club and another public venue on the November 26, Burnie and Devonport football clubs on November 27 and a public Launceston venue the following day.
Collingwood chief executive officer Craig Kelly said the club was pleased to share the cup with as many members and supporters as possible.
"Our premiership success was achieved by many - our players, staff members and supporters. This cup is a representation of the entire Collingwood family and we look forward to sharing it with you all," Kelly said.
"The tour will kick off this Sunday at our AFLW match at Victoria Park, the last round of the home-and-away season, before travelling across regional Victoria and interstate.
"There will be upwards of 20 stops across the country for the month on the road, which includes iconic Australian monuments, public venues across each state, and community football clubs - some of which are the junior homes of our AFL players.
"We have one of the largest supporter bases in the AFL, all spread across the nation, and we hope as many fans as possible will be able to celebrate with us."
The premiership cup visited Tasmania for the first time before the grand final, with students from Ravenswood Heights Primary School among those able to get their hands on the cup.
Tasmanian pair Brody Mihocek and Jeremy Howe were involved in the off-field success of the premiership, while George Town's Brendon Bolton is a member of the Pies' coaching staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.