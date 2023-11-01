About 1000 Tasmanians are dying each year whilst waiting for appointments

Labor says about 1000 Tasmanians have died each year over the past two years whilst waiting for crucial medical appointments, according to figures released to them under Right to Information.
However, the government claims these figures have been misinterpreted by Labor and that they are using the statistics to politicise the deaths of Tasmanians.
Data obtained by Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow has shown that there are currently more than 56,836 patients waiting for outpatient appointments across Tasmania.
"When a patient waits too long for treatment, their health deteriorates and their treatment can become less effective, leading to worse health outcomes and sadly sometimes even death," Ms Dow said.
"This costly delay not only causes immense stress for many Tasmanians, but also costs taxpayers more as more sick people present to our emergency departments.
"It is worse for those waiting for life-saving neurosurgery appointments, with those categorised as urgent waiting 1032 days - or 2.8 years - just to see a specialist and those categorised as semi-urgent waiting 3.8 years."
The data compares actual wait times to the recommended wait times of 30 days for urgent (category 1) conditions, 90 days for semi-urgent (category 2) conditions, and 365 days for non-urgent (category 3) conditions.
Ms Dow has called for consistent information about specialist wait times to understand the problem better.
"In the North, urgent gastroenterology patients wait a year to see a specialist, while semi-urgent patients wait 4.3 years," she said.
When asked about the data in parliament, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government acknowledged the impact that waiting outside recommended time frames could have on people.
"(This) is why we are investing into our health system - so more people can get the care they need sooner," he said.
"We are investing $8.3 million dollars every single day on average.
Mr Rockliff accused Labor of politicising the deaths of Tasmanian people.
"The information provided to the opposition is clear," he said.
"People on a waiting list may pass away under circumstances that totally unrelated to why they are waiting on a waiting list."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said in the past 12 months, health workers had more than 550,000 outpatient appointments across Tasmania, with the vast majority of people on the waiting list seen in an outpatient setting rather than requiring inpatient admission.
