About 1000 Tasmanians are dying each year whilst waiting for appointments

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated November 2 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 10:22am
Labor says about 1000 Tasmanians have died each year over the past two years whilst waiting for crucial medical appointments, according to figures released to them under Right to Information.

