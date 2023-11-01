Launceston's CEO to depart after securing job at southern council

Launceston's chief executive Michael Stretton will step down from his post in January to fill the same position at a southern council.
He announced on November 1 that he would take on the position of CEO at City of Hobart after six years with the City of Launceston.
Mr Stretton said it was bitter sweet to be leaving the Launceston council.
"I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge at the City of Hobart and getting to meet a new team of people in the state's capital," Mr Stretton said.
"However, the City of Launceston has been a wonderful place to work. It has been a career highlight to work alongside such dedicated staff and councillors, and with so many Launceston residents who are passionate about their city."
He said there was still much to achieve before he left the organisation in January; "so it'll be business as usual until then".
Launceston isn't the only northern council to announce a change in leadership this year.
Those include at the West Tamar Council, where the long standing general manager Rolph Vos was replaced by Kristin Desmond and at the Meander Valley Council Jonathan Harmey replaced John Jordan in August.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said Mr Stretton had made an invaluable contribution to both the council and the Launceston community.
"Michael has been an extremely committed, highly capable and accomplished chief executive," Cr Garwood said.
He said the council was extremely grateful for the leadership and strategic focus the chief executive had provided.
"Michael has been instrumental in guiding our council through challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, establishing strategic future directions plans for UTAS Stadium and the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, and building a supportive and collaborative organisational culture," Cr Garwood said.
"While I'm sad that Michael is leaving, I know he will continue to utilise his expertise and experience in local government at the City of Hobart and I wish him the best for the future."
Mr Stretton started in local government in 1995 with the Sorell Council, followed by a five-year stint at the Glenorchy Council and nine years at the Central Coast Council.
In 2014, he relocated to the North-West Coast, taking up the role of general manager at the Waratah-Wynyard Council.
He returned to the City of Launceston in 2017 as general manager, with the position title later changing to chief executive.
