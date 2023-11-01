Bringing sexy back: photographer empowering others through boudoir

A Launceston photographer has opened up the boudoir - traditionally a private women's space - to anyone over 18 to explore and have fun.
Bonny Photography owner Tamika McCall said the intimate photos weren't "quite as sexy as it looks".
Those being photographed undergo hair, makeup and choosing outfits of lingerie, dresses or gowns, before Mrs McCall begins the session.
"Then through the posing, I actually pose with my clients," Mrs McCall said.
"I usually find that helps them relax a little bit as well. So if I want them to get on the couch and do a booty pop, then I'll get on the couch and do one for them first.
"We're basically just rolling around doing yoga poses."
Mrs McCall has snapped moody, sensual images of individuals and couples for the past five years out of her Invermay studio.
She said anyone over 18 was welcomed in the space.
"It's a safe place to explore, to have fun and to try things that maybe you wouldn't have tried before," she said.
"Try different lingerie, dresses, gowns, things like that, without needing to buy them as well. We have a pretty extensive wardrobe."
Not everyone is comfortable immediately, Mrs McCall said many were a bit nervous or reserved at the start.
At the end, her clients open up to give great booty pops and poses for the camera, she said.
The business was a change after Mrs McCall worked in psychosocial rehab for 10 years.
Searching for something more lighthearted than her job, she found photography.
"It's something I really enjoyed doing and as I sunk my teeth into it more, I tried other genres, couples and children and weddings and all those things," Mrs McCall said.
"And then I found boudoir."
Making the discovery on Facebook, she said she learnt how the artform helped people to heal and made a difference.
"I think for me, my heart's in it," she said.
"Because I love seeing the increased confidence that people can get.
"So it really fills my cup being able to sit on the couch with someone and have them cry because they can't believe how beautiful their images are.
"Or have them go 'oh my god, that's not me', and the fact that I get to share that with them is ... I just feel really blessed and humbled.
"I usually get emotional as well."
Her photography sessions built a connection with people, she said.
Bonny Photography offer complimentary, obligation free consultation for customers, and the opportunity to see the photos on the day of the shoot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.