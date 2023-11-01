'Essential' bulk billing changes to provide relief to Tasmanians

Thousands of Tasmanians will now find it easier to access affordable healthcare as bulk billing incentives triple for children, pensioners, and concession card holders.
The Federal Government's revised scheme began on November 1, meaning GPs will receive triple the incentive to bulk bill vulnerable patients for most standard GP consultations.
In metro areas, the incentive for a standard consultation will rise from $6.85 to $20.65, and in very remote areas, it will increase from $13.15 to $39.65.
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) welcomes the changes, saying they will provide much-needed cost-of-living relief to Australians.
AMA president Professor Steve Robson said the decision to triple the bulk billing incentive for most standard GP consultations, announced in the May budget, was evidence of the government's commitment to providing more support for patients who need to see a GP.
"The AMA campaigned strongly for this extra funding, and we are pleased the federal government is taking a positive step towards investing in general practice to improve access to care," Professor Robson said.
"This significant investment, equalling $3.5 billion over five years, is the starting point for improving the sustainability of general practice in Australia and was part of a significant package of measures in the federal budget designed to reform and support general practice.
"But we know more work can be done. We will continue working with the government on developing new programs and initiatives that strengthen primary care and ensure GP-led care is affordable and accessible for all patients."
The changes will deliver an estimated $3.5 billion over five years to support affordable access to GP care for many patients, including some of the most vulnerable.
Tasmanian Labor senator Anne Urquhart said the changes were the largest investment in bulk billing in the 40-year history of Medicare.
"I know how important it is for our community to be able to see a doctor when and where they need it. That's why we are making this investment in bulk billing," Senator Urquhart said.
"Our historic investments into bulk billing will make a big difference.
"Doctors' groups have called this a 'game-changer,' and GPs have said this will help them maintain and even shift back to bulk billing."
