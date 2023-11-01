Court decides fate of man who wanted to 'knock some sense' into acquaintance

A 19-year-old man who got fired up and punched a man during an argument about a female friend escaped conviction when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Charles James Mills pleaded guilty to a count of assault in September.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren said Mills and the complainant encountered each other outside Lonnies nightclub about 2am.
Mill confronted the man about his behaviour towards his female friend.
The defendant punched the complainant to the left side of the face with force he described at eight out of ten.
The two men later had a slanging match over Snapchat about the result of the punch.
Mr Warren said that when interviewed by police Mills complained that the man had been harassing his friend.
"He said his aim was to knock some sense into him," Mr Warren said.
"He said he was standing up for the [complainants] ex girlfriend."
No medical attention was required.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said that Mills snapped on the spur of the moment.
"Mr Mills may have been under the influence of alcohol which may explain why he acted out of character," Mr Tucker said.
He said Mills had learned a lesson.
"He thought he was sticking up for his friend," he said.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said assaults in a public street could lead to unforeseen consequences.
"It could have sparked a further incident or the complainant could have lost his footing and fallen and hurt himself."
He did not convict Mills because of possible significant and lasting consequences but fined him $500.
