Let's build a footy stadium, that'll help LGH ramping crisis

I WENT to the IGA and bought groceries that came to $41.05. I handed over a $50 note along with a $1.00 and a 5 cent coin, thinking I could just get a $10 note back. But no, there was no way under the sun the cashier could understand that she could give me $10. She had to give me $8.95. Another girl had to help her out and we finally got through to her that $10 was the right amount, so that's alright. I went to another shop about 15 minutes later and I bought something that cost $7.20 and I handed over $10. All the cashier gave me back was $2.30. There was no way under the sun she could understand that she should be giving me $2.80. It took another girl to convince her it was $2.80, not $2.30, and she'd overcharged me 50 cents. Now I think that these two young girls obviously didn't know their maths, but what is heartbreaking is the fact that it's the education department. They're not teaching these young kids how to do simple maths that they should know in primary school. It's just heartbreaking. I think that something like this needs to be called to attention.

