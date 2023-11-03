Let's build a footy stadium, that'll help LGH ramping crisis

ACCORDING to a report in The Examiner, (October 25) ramping of laden ambulances at our LGH has worsened to the point that over half of those patients arriving for treatment are facing unacceptable wait times.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said: "Every Tasmanian expects to receive the very best of care and that's especially so in the Emergency Department."
Here's an idea that should help and resolve this situation.
Let's build a billion dollar plus stadium in Hobart, that should do the trick.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
TAMMY Tyrell wrote recently (The Advocate, October 28) "Tanya Plibersek holds the fate of the West Coast in her hands", referring to looming deadlines for decisions on the proposed future use of takayna/Tarkine as a mining waste dump, and Macquarie harbour as a continuing industrial fish farming site. Tammy, science tells us there IS no choice. We simply MUST change our thinking and modus operandi when it comes to our environment. It is time our decision makers on such issues operate under an oath, as do our medical doctors, of "first do no harm". This would leave no question as to the correct decision. Until then, those of us who care deeply about how we leave our world for future generations, will continue to fight. Firstly, to maintain a liveable environment. Secondly, for creative solutions to sustainable employment for Tasmanians, wherever they live. Jobs that nourish and protect our environment and themselves. These two proposals do neither.
Cass Wright, Port Sorell
I WENT to the IGA and bought groceries that came to $41.05. I handed over a $50 note along with a $1.00 and a 5 cent coin, thinking I could just get a $10 note back. But no, there was no way under the sun the cashier could understand that she could give me $10. She had to give me $8.95. Another girl had to help her out and we finally got through to her that $10 was the right amount, so that's alright. I went to another shop about 15 minutes later and I bought something that cost $7.20 and I handed over $10. All the cashier gave me back was $2.30. There was no way under the sun she could understand that she should be giving me $2.80. It took another girl to convince her it was $2.80, not $2.30, and she'd overcharged me 50 cents. Now I think that these two young girls obviously didn't know their maths, but what is heartbreaking is the fact that it's the education department. They're not teaching these young kids how to do simple maths that they should know in primary school. It's just heartbreaking. I think that something like this needs to be called to attention.
Mary Thomas, Prospect
I WOULD like this question answered: The bag limit for whiting in the Tamar River is 5kg. So, why is the netting of whiting in the Tamar River allowed with no limit? As I understand the Tamar Estuary is the only estuary in Tasmania with a netting licence.
With the new bag limits being looked at, surely the netting of whiting in the Tamar should be totally banned or is it another nail in the coffin of the recreational fishers?
Daniel Dempsey, George Town
IS JOHN Fry (The Examiner, November 1) pulling our leg? He says it is too hard to get a parking permit from the Launceston City Council and asks why they need his registration number. Well, John, it is pretty simple really: How the hell do they know your vehicle is the one that is parked where it is supposed to be? John's letter reminds me of the people years ago that wouldn't give you their bank details, when I told them it is on every cheque they fill out they thought it was impossible, I showed it to them, their BSB and Account Number and asked, how do they know what account it is and which bank to pay without the details?
I am convinced the world is becoming sillier by the day.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
I CHALLENGE the members of the media to ask the minister; is it true that the proposed wind farm for Bass Strait will not even deliver any power to Tasmania? Also ask the prospective proponents if this is the case and also that marinus will not be involved.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
