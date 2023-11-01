Driving is off the menu for high profile 'accomplished, skilful' chef

A Launceston restaurateur who once worked with volatile celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to drink driving.
Louis Kimberley Banjo Smyrk, 39, recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.101 when pulled over by police at a home in Cimitiere street on September 16 about 11.25pm.
Defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins said Smyrk was a chef of 23 years and had worked in Spain and overseas including with Mr Ramsay.
"That's a tough gig," magistrate Evan Hughes remarked adding that it must be a testament to Smyrk' s good character.
Ms Jenkins said he also worked with the Pourcel brothers in France, London and was a sole chef on private yachts catering to famous and quite difficult people.
She said he had started a restaurant in the Launceston CBD and had drinks after work but did not wait long enough before driving.
She said there was nothing about Smyrk's manner of driving which brought him to police attention
Mr Hughes said Smyrk had no prior offences and had pleaded guilty which indicated his remorse.
"You are an accomplished chef with a rich history in the industry who has brought his skill to the cuisine of the state," he said.
He fined him $750 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
The disqualification was postponed for 42 days while Smyrk made an application for a restricted licence.
