The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driving is off the menu for high profile 'accomplished, skilful' chef

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louis Kimberley Banjo Smyrk as featured in the Examiner in 2022
Louis Kimberley Banjo Smyrk as featured in the Examiner in 2022

A Launceston restaurateur who once worked with volatile celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to drink driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.