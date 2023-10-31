The Examiner
Webb says 'serious questions' remain over laws regulating inquiries

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 1 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 10:17am
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said suggestions that the 22 named persons are complicit in the abuse of children are false. File picture
Independent Nelson MLC Meg Webb says "serious questions" still need to be answered about laws that made it more difficult for the Commission of Inquiry to make adverse findings against some individuals.

