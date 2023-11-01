YOUR SAY: Cradle Mountain shuttle bus can't be free for all Tasmanians

I WRITE to address several matters raised in The Shaw Thing (The Examiner, October 31) regarding the introduction of a ticket fee for the Cradle Mountain shuttle bus.
The $15 shuttle bus ticket, valid for three days, or the annual $45 ticket, will help partially recover the costs of the service. Every dollar collected will go towards the cost of the service and ensure it can continue to meet the needs of visitors.
Importantly, the shuttle bus is free for passengers under the age of 18 to support affordability for families.
For those who visit only Cradle Mountain, the shuttle bus ticket is included in the Icon Daily Pass. It is also included in the Overland Track booking fee.
While 300,000 visitors may access the park annually, these exclusions mean the full cost to Parks of providing the service is not collected and it will still be subsidised by the wider Parks budget.
The introduction of a fee is consistent with ensuring ongoing safe and controlled access to what is a high demand and globally sought-after destination. Parks is committed to protecting and promoting the park for future generations to enjoy - for all time.
We understand there are Tasmanians who may visit the park frequently throughout the year, and that is why there is a $45 annual shuttle bus ticket. This provides an unlimited amount of travel on the bus.
Some have questioned why the shuttle bus ticket cannot be free or discounted for Tasmanians. As a State entity, Parks is bound by the Australian Constitution which does not allow states to impose differential charges based on a person's place of residence for the same service.
Ensuring all visitors have safe and sustainable access to the park is our top priority. The shuttle bus provides reliable transport along the narrow, winding road into Dove Lake 365 days per year, and every 10-15 minutes during peak season.
Will Joscelyne, General Manager, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service
I AM most concerned that the Tas Community Fund wasted $557800 on supporting the Yes Campaign.
This fund was set up to assist community organisations and provide facilities to assist community and sporting groups.
I am bewildered that the TCF Board would consider this expenditure, whether it be Yes or No, to support community organisations as was originally intended by this fund.
There are many volunteers, not for profit or charitable groups who need support or who have had grants rejected or reduced by the TCF so they can fund this campaign.
If the TCF board does not see that this was an outrageous waste of public money they should be removed.
In any event, please ensure that the TCF returns to its original and extremely useful purpose of aiding volunteer community groups who provide services for our community.
Peter Eldridge, Riverside
THE Tasmanian power generation and distribution network is a public asset for which we all have paid before. It is deplorable that this current state government is using it to generate income for themselves.
In the middle of an already existing cost of living crisis they put up the electricity costs for us users for no apparent reason and now they have a big cash windfall which they might want to use to build a stadium that hardly anybody wanted and that benefits few, but which will be a millstone around the neck of our grandchildren and beyond to maintain.
When most users in other states received $500 last winter as bill relief, eligible Tasmanians only received $250 all up, with half of that payable next winter. Now this generous government wants to pay every customer a one off $30 from their windfall. That is not good enough.
They should reduce the costs of our future power bills immediately to help Tasmanian families to just survive these challenging times.
Ute Mueller, Lapoinya
PEOPLE would see a doctor if they could get in and not have to pay, long before they needed urgent care.
Dan Tucker, Launceston
