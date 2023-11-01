Player shortage needs addressing before 2025 changes: Bombers president

The 2025 restructure of footy is the plan of AFL Tasmania that carries the inherent obligation to protect the game's stakeholders.
The plan cannot have unacceptable risk of unwarranted interference or interruption to our footy programs that are likely to destroy the fabric of clubs that are community assets.
Over past months, we have discovered the AFL strategic plan impacting on every club in Tasmania was limited to a few dot points - a salami strategy not made to a specific recipe rather from forming one piece at a time from whatever scraps are available.
Five current TSL clubs are based in Hobart, so only one community club is required to step up into the southern Premier League. The cynical stakeholders say this change is driven by the need to get Hobart ready for the VFL and AFL and other than potential draftees - Northern football and its clubs are expendable.
Within the next 12 months, the plan for the North is to merge the two powerhouse clubs in Tassie footy into a limited competition void of suitable players, coaches and administrators. A selection criteria is slowly being developed to ascertain the suitability of clubs in the North to step up into the Premier League to face off against Launceston and North Launceston.
Without admitting it, the AFL has designed the criteria as a minimum standard where any club with ambition could qualify.
Before destroying two good competitions that deserve to be protected and supported, AFL and all stakeholders must firstly address the critical player shortage issue.
Taking away ambition, delivering an uneven competition and centralising footy in Hobart only increases the risk of exacerbating a lack of players and officials in the north.
Fixing the structural problem rather than adding to it cannot be achieved by 2025 therefore the TSL and NTFA should remain as is.
The statistics do not lie.
This player shortage crisis can be attributed to an outdated structure of senior clubs not directly managing or associated with junior development programs causing a top-heavy unsustainable environment of too many senior teams compared to junior feeders.
The AFL salami strategy inclusive of its entry criteria fails to address the issue exacerbated when the two TSL clubs that currently feed the NTFA with their best players and coaches turn off the supply tap.
Recently we have seen the huge celebration when an NTFA club signs a young TSL player of six senior games experience. Although people are reluctant to acknowledge it, the pay packets and celebrations clearly demonstrate the difference in competition levels that currently exist between NTFA and the two Northern TSL clubs.
The NTFA clubs will need more than deep pockets to reach the standard of the returning TSL clubs that have invested heavily in their leaders and development systems rather than paying over the odds.
People may not appreciate the two Northern TSL clubs effectively have a squad of two senior teams each and utilising that depth could dominate the NTFA indefinitely.
Who in the NTFA would be willing to sign up to a non-competitive new competition similar to the NWFL where since Burnie and Devonport have dropped back from TSL they have shared the premiership over the past six seasons without any change in sight?
For more evidence of what's on our future footy horizon, look no further than the example of South Launceston returning from the TSL - winning four out of five NTFA premierships from 2014 to 2018.
Why do we need to go through this pain when the alternative is available to us to set the system up where it's possible, if required to achieve a sustainable and competitive competition?
The NTFA has 38 men's teams (seniors and reserves) but only nine teams in the under 18s and some of those struggle for numbers.
In 2023, the NTJFA had only three U16 division one teams roughly aligned to NTFA and only seven in the U16 division two competition with approximately half of the players graduating due to age.
This shortage opens the door for the self-interested club administer to implement unsustainable practices of throwing huge amounts of money at players in the hope of buying a premiership.
Clubs must, and with support, can do more in the junior space.
Gone are the days of leaving junior development up to another entity.
Out of the 19 NTFA clubs, South Launceston has a complete boys' junior pathway of Under 12, 14, 16 division one and 16 division one. Junior clubs East Launceston (aligned to Old Scotch) and Prospect (aligned to St Pats) are the other two full programs.
Setting aside South Launceston, the current NTFA Premier league clubs are in real trouble in the junior space.
Bracknell, Bridgenorth, Hillwood and Rocherlea have no junior programs. George Town has under-12s only. Longford, Deloraine and Scottsdale have no under-16 division one.
The AFL selection criteria for premier league dodges the issue allowing a club to simply have an alignment with a junior entity. Every club must take ownership of developing players and if they cannot sustain a pillar of supplying their own players long term, stability is impossible.
It will take years before the impact of the new AFL team kicks in where additional players will be encouraged to join our game. The NTJFA is a mess requiring a complete overhaul and possible merger with the NTFA before changing the senior competition structure.
However, with 2025 looming like a meteor in the sky, no time for change will turn footy in the north of the state into a wasteland similar to the impact centralising cricket in Hobart had on the game.
Together we can stop this disaster from occurring. We need to stand together and push back the AFL making them accountable and force them to listen to the stakeholders.
