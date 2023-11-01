The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football
Opinion

Player shortage needs addressing before 2025 changes: Bombers president

By Thane Brady
November 1 2023 - 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2025 restructure of footy is the plan of AFL Tasmania that carries the inherent obligation to protect the game's stakeholders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.