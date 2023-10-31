Commission of Inquiry 'confident' it made all referrals necessary

Premier Jeremy Rockliff last month wrote to commissioners for the Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse to ask whether adverse findings were not able to be made against certain individuals due to legal or time constraints placed upon them.
The commission in its final report, released in September, had written that it was limited in its capacity to make findings about state servants that it otherwise would have made due to arguments presented by lawyers hired by the state government and limitations in the Commission of Inquiry Act.
Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb in the Legislative Council on Tuesday named 22 individuals and eight organisations that had provided "procedural fairness responses" to what she believed to be notices of misconduct from the Commission of Inquiry.
She argued that state lawyers had used interpretations of sections to the Commission of Inquiry Act to block the commission from making certain findings against these individuals and state entities.
"What that clearly means is that significant clouds - rightly or wrongly - remain over those eight entities and 22 individuals," Ms Webb said.
Those named under parliamentary privilage included three Ashley Youth Detention Centre managers, the state's Solicitor-General, the Tasmanian Children's Commissioner, former Communities Department secretary Michael Pervan and Integrity Commission chief executive Michael Easton.
In a letter tabled in the House of Assembly, Mr Rockliff expressed concern over the commission's comments about the limitations placed upon them over the course of the inquiry.
"I am concerned that the commission has not been able to complete its task and that state servants have avoided accountability for their actions," he said.
"I am deeply concerned that this may have negatively impacted on the safety of children in state institutions."
The commission referred more than 100 people to Tasmania Police and made more than 230 referrals to other government authorities regarding risks or potential risks to the welfare of children.
In response to the premier, the commissioners wrote that it was confident that it made all referrals it was legally required to make, including to ensure the safety of Tasmanian children.
On the matter of the misconduct notices issued to public servants, it said:
"It was necessary for the commission to issue notices of misconduct because that was the process under section 18 of the act in relation to a broad category of conduct, not all of which may be of equal seriousness.
"Indeed, as a result of responses to notices of misconduct, the commission may also have been satisfied that no finding of misconduct was necessary."
