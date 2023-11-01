Sam Clifford on the Burnie 10 and qualifying for Paris 2024

After finishing as the first Tasmanian across the line at the Burnie 10, Launceston runner Sam Clifford wants to see far he can go up the world rankings ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Clifford finished the Burnie 10 kilometre race in 30 minutes.
While he didn't beat his 10km personal best of 29:18, Clifford said his performance in Burnie was a "really big indicator" of his potential this season and in seasons to come.
Clifford hopes to use the Olympic year as a "springboard" for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Japan.
"It's a tough ask because there's a lot of other guys wanting the same goal."
"I'm using this year's 2024 season to potentially get myself into some really elite racing either in America or Europe as well."
He hopes the payoff will be reaching his peak during a Northern hemisphere summer which could bring him close to making an Olympic team.
While it's a big dream, Clifford hopes that it will spur him on.
"It's a little bit out of reach but it's still enough where I've got some motivation and some discipline to try and get as close to that as possible."
Strong headwinds on the Burnie foreshore played a role in the difficult run he faced last weekend, Clifford said.
"I knew that going into it," he said.
"Last Sunday was obviously a lot harder. It seemed to me the top six guys in that field, including myself, probably ran 45 seconds to a minute slower than what their current PBs are.
"So I sort of put that into perspective when I crossed the line."
While he's run the Burnie 10 a number of times before, Clifford said this was year felt a little different.
As one of the top seeds in the race, he said there was a bit more pressure to perform than in previous years.
He went through the first five kilometres in 14 minutes and 22 seconds but the last five kilometres were "a bit of a crawl back".
Clifford is 21, grew up in Legana and attended Riverside Primary, Riverside High School and then Launceston College.
He trains with Newstead Atheltics but got his start in running in the school system through the state cross country series.
He's been running at national level since he was 10 and now wants to build his momentum in elite events.
"I'm hoping to continue that. I feel as though I'm closer to potentially getting close to winning these things or being on the podium of events like Burnie 10 that bring the best out of me."
Clifford is now preparing for the New South Wales 3000 metre championships and then the Victorian 5000 metre championships.
It'll be a good platform for his next race at the Zatopek 10 and the National 10,000 metre championships, he said.
