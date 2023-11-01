The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sam Clifford on the Burnie 10 and qualifying for Paris 2024

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After finishing as the first Tasmanian across the line at the Burnie 10, Launceston runner Sam Clifford wants to see far he can go up the world rankings ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.