Tour of Tasmania offers steepest of learning curves for new team

The Tour of Tasmania's reputation for unearthing young talent is being put to the test by a new home-state team.
The Fairbrother Development Team - a Tasmanian-based outfit focused on nurturing junior road riders - decided there are few cycling learning curves steeper than tackling Gunns Plains twice.
The team will be using this week's five-day tour to blood some young talent hoping to follow the career path of previous winners like Cadel Evans and Richie Porte.
Under the management of AusCycling Tasmania chairman James McKee and leadership of experienced duo Alex Lack and Tom Cheesman, the team will be made up of Daniel Auric, Tom Clayton, Lachlan Oliver and Jack Hadley.
"It's predominantly an under-19 team aimed at giving riders a chance to step up and compete with the big boys," McKee explained.
The team dipped its toe into the National Road Series at the recent Cycle Sunshine Coast where Cheesman was able to claim the King of the Mountains classification.
"So they go into the Tour of Tasmania with that confidence and knowledge that if they work as a team it can produce a result for everyone," McKee added.
"That's what we're trying to do with this team - give them an opportunity to race and support them and the Tour of Tas is a really important part of that process to build on the learnings from the Sunshine Coast.
"It was great that Tom got that result but for us it's about our under-19s learning that process so that when other teams are looking at them they know that they can ride as a team member not just for themselves."
McKee said a tweaked course - involving the daunting climb up Poatina Hill - will teach young riders how to pace themselves with cut-off times hanging over those that drop off the pace.
"There are a whole bunch of learnings to be had from the Tour of Tas and it has got harder this year. A double Gunns Plains is no mean feat plus Poatina. It's always been the hardest NRS race of the season and it's also the hill climbers' race whereas a lot of the other NRS racing is a lot punchier and flatter.
"This gives climbers the chance to shine at the end of the season and that's a good spectacle."
Young riders are seeking to follow the example of Oli Sims who rode with the team until early October when he was picked up by Criterion Racing.
"They are an NRS team and go to Europe each year and their goal is to then see riders step into teams like BridgeLane and ARA and even European under-23 teams.
"This is also an opportunity to support riders who may not get to Europe - not everyone can do that - but want to race at the highest level they can. Some will go on like Oli has and some will just keep enjoying their racing which is the most important thing."
Both veterans of mountain bike world cups and world champs, and teammates on Phil Leslie's Van Diemen Cycling team, Cheesman and Lack will share team leadership.
Having contested the Tour of Gippsland before his KOM success on Sunshine Coast, Cheesman is keen to keep building on his NRS credentials.
"I am jumping in the deep end but it's a lot of fun," said the Hobart 23-year-old.
"It's super hilly but I've been doing some training so hopefully can keep up and finish the tour well. I'm still yet to ride Gunns Plains but I've heard how steep and tough it is so I'm looking forward to the challenge.
"I'd like to go well on the Poatina climb, try and finish top 10 up there or top 20 GC would be good."
The former Mackillop College student said the NRS races are a stepping stone towards his long-term ambition.
"I'd like to make a career out of cycling to a point where I can do it professionally and make a living out of it. That's the main goal."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.