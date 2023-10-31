Kelso man not guilty of trafficking cannabis potentially worth $187k

A Supreme Court jury took just under half an hour to find Kelso man not guilty of trafficking in cannabis, which could have been worth $187 500 on the street.
Robert Stephen Wilson was found not guilty of trafficking in a controlled substance on April 25, 2022 and also of cultivating a controlled plant for sale between October 1 2021 and April 25 2022.
However, Mr Wilson was found guilty of cultivating a controlled plant and possession of a controlled substance.
Being led in his evidence by defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan, Mr Wilson told the jury that the cannabis was for personal use.
He gave details of a medical condition which required painful treatment.
The jury heard that police found 37 cannabis plants when they searched his premises and a bush area nearby.
In an interview, he admitted to police that the cannabis was his and that he had grown it for his personal use.
"He said he smoked an average of 20 bongs a day and between 30 and 40 when he is in pain," the jury heard.
He told police he did not plan to sell the cannabis and wanted the crops to last several years.
In cross-examination, crown prosecutor Felicity Radin suggested to Mr Wilson that he had not stored the cannabis properly to last the several years he said he had intended.
The jury heard that the 7.5 kilograms of dried cannabis seized by police would have been worth $50,100 if sold by the pound.
However, if sold in street-size deals, it could have sold for $187,500.
Under Tasmanian law, a person with more than 1kg of cannabis was presumed to be intending to sell unless they could prove on the balance of probabilities that they were not.
The trafficable number of plants under Tasmanian law is 20 plants.
The jury heard there was no evidence of any sales by Mr Wilson.
Acting Justice David Porter bailed Mr Wilson to appear for sentence next week.
