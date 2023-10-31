The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kelso man not guilty of trafficking cannabis potentially worth $187k

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 1 2023 - 7:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelso man not guilty of trafficking cannabis potentially worth $187k
Kelso man not guilty of trafficking cannabis potentially worth $187k

A Supreme Court jury took just under half an hour to find Kelso man not guilty of trafficking in cannabis, which could have been worth $187 500 on the street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.