A cookbook for 'Poppy Allan': Scotch Oakburn student's dementia fundraiser

After watching her grandfather struggle with late stage dementia, a Scotch Oakburn student decided to fundraise for an important cause all through a special recipe book.
Year 8 student Harriet McQuestin was given a school assignment to set up a fundraising challenge and give back to the community around the same time that her family was struggling with her grandfather's dementia.
Harriet said she watched her grandmother struggle to care for him with showers and getting dressed and missing out on her freedom to go out and socialise.
Her grandfather "Poppy Allan" had always been "up and about", "sharp" and "always knew what he was talking about" and it was really hard "watching him go downhill", she said.
"He really changed quite quickly and went downhill so it was hard for us all, but it was good to try and give back by doing this."
She was impressed by the care that Dementia Australia provided by helping her grandmother out when she needed as well as the research they do on preventing dementia.
Harriet had always loved cooking and found out that ingredients with antioxidants were quite helpful in decreasing the risk of developing dementia.
For her assignment, Harriet thought "Why don't I cook recipes that have ingredients in them that can help prevent dementia?"
"So that's what I did. I made a little cookbook, and I sold it, with all the funds going to Dementia Australia."
Harriet's book "Cooking from my garden" has at least one of those beneficial ingredients in each recipe.
The book also has a special tribute to Harriet's grandfather in the form of a family apple crumble recipe which was his favourite.
"He was an orchardist and so was my grandma and they loved apple crumble. They had it every night with their dinner."
"It's one of my favourites too."
Sadly Poppy Allan died while Harriet was half way through her project.
Writing and publishing a book is no mean feat and Harriet had to find a way to fund the printing costs.
She approached many people to help sponsor her project and got contributions from Mondello Cafe, Ben Lomond Alpine Resort, Hogs Breath Cafe Launceston and a number of local MPs and Senators.
Her cookbook has sold 100 copies and she's raised $4348.00.
"My original goal was about $1,000 so to get that high up was really great."
Harriet said that she wants to keep advocating for dementia awareness and Dementia Australia.
"I don't know whether I'll keep doing it with cookbooks, but I'll definitely keep doing it throughout my life because it's such a good cause.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.