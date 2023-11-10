The Examiner
Our Champions

A cookbook for 'Poppy Allan': Scotch Oakburn student's dementia fundraiser

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated November 11 2023 - 9:57am, first published 5:30am
After watching her grandfather struggle with late stage dementia, a Scotch Oakburn student decided to fundraise for an important cause all through a special recipe book.

