Former NBL players take up key admin roles with Tasmania JackJumpers

Tasmania JackJumpers have appointed a former Hobart Devils player as their chief operating officer.
Darren Smith, who was born in Victoria, started his professional career with the Devils in 1994 before going on to represent four clubs across his 211 NBL games.
The long-time administrator, who has been Basketball Australia's pathways chief executive officer, will join the club from mid-November.
He has helped Australian athletes achieve their dream of playing US College basketball as well as reach national and international level.
"It's just incredible to come full circle and now essentially return to the team where my career in basketball started," Smith said.
"I have loved my time with BA Pathways and what has been achieved there but I feel this is an incredible opportunity to bring my skillset to help the JackJumpers further deepen the connection with Tasmanian community, ensure commercial sustainability and of course vie for championship success."
Five-time NBL champion Vukona will increase his role as basketball operations consultant to the full-time basketball operations general manager.
He will permanently relocate to Tasmania from Brisbane next month.
"My role is to draw upon my personal experiences and enhance an already strong and respected basketball program," he said.
"I aim to facilitate the highest level of connection and cohesion throughout the entire organisation and ensure that we all uphold the Tasmanian JackJumper way."
Vukona played 476 NBL games across four clubs during his 17-year career.
